中英對照讀新聞》Duterte threatens ’war’ against Canada-杜特蒂威脅向加拿大「宣戰」

2019-04-30

◎陳正健

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to "go to war" with Canada if the country doesn’t take back tons of trash a Canadian company had shipped to Manila.

菲律賓總統羅德里戈.杜特蒂威脅向加拿大「開戰」,如果該國不將一家加國公司運到馬尼拉的大量垃圾取回的話。

Duterte made threats Tuesday about dozens of shipping containers filled with Canadian household and electronic garbage that has been rotting in a port near Manila for nearly six years. More than 100 of the containers were shipped to Manila by a Canadian company in 2013 and 2014, improperly labelled as plastics for recycling.

杜特蒂週二對加國祭出威脅,因為裝滿加國家庭與電子垃圾的大量裝運貨櫃,在馬尼拉附近一座港口已腐爛近6年。2013至2014年,逾百個貨櫃由一家加拿大企業運至馬尼拉,被不當地標示為回收塑膠。

Customs inspectors in the Philippines found they actually contained non-recyclable garbage, including soiled adult diapers and kitchen trash. The Philippines has been calling on Canada for years to repatriate its trash.

菲律賓海關檢查員發現,這些貨櫃裡面實際上裝有不可回收的垃圾,包括髒的成人尿布及廚餘等。菲國多年來一直要求加拿大將自己的垃圾運回國內。

Duterte often uses bombastic statements. Earlier this month, for instance, he threatened to send his troops on a "suicide mission" if Beijing didn’t lay off a Manila-occupied island in the South China Sea.

杜特蒂經常使用誇大的聲明。例如,他在本月初曾威脅要派遣軍隊從事「自殺任務」,如果北京不在一座馬尼拉佔領的南海島嶼停止活動的話。

新聞辭典

soiled:形容詞,髒的,弄髒的。例句:Please change your soiled clothes for clean ones.(請換下你的髒衣物,換些乾淨的。)

repatriate :動詞,將…遣返/遣送回國。例句:The government repatriated him because he had no visa.(政府將他遣送回國,因為他沒有簽證。)

lay off :動詞片語,解僱,停止使用,停止活動。例句:I had to lay off the medication to see if that was causing my headaches.(我必須停用這個藥物,以了解它是否導致我的頭痛。)

還想看更多新聞嗎?歡迎下載自由時報APP,現在看新聞還能抽獎,共9萬個中獎機會等著你:

iOS載點 https://bit.ly/ltn_appstore

Android載點 https://bit.ly/ltn_googleplay

活動辦法: https://draw.ltn.com.tw/slot_v8/