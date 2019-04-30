中英對照讀新聞》Duterte threatens ’war’ against Canada-杜特蒂威脅向加拿大「宣戰」

2019-04-30

◎陳正健

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to "go to war" with Canada if the country doesn’t take back tons of trash a Canadian company had shipped to Manila.

菲律賓總統羅德里戈．杜特蒂威脅向加拿大「開戰」，如果該國不將一家加國公司運到馬尼拉的大量垃圾取回的話。

Duterte made threats Tuesday about dozens of shipping containers filled with Canadian household and electronic garbage that has been rotting in a port near Manila for nearly six years. More than 100 of the containers were shipped to Manila by a Canadian company in 2013 and 2014, improperly labelled as plastics for recycling.

杜特蒂週二對加國祭出威脅，因為裝滿加國家庭與電子垃圾的大量裝運貨櫃，在馬尼拉附近一座港口已腐爛近6年。2013至2014年，逾百個貨櫃由一家加拿大企業運至馬尼拉，被不當地標示為回收塑膠。

Customs inspectors in the Philippines found they actually contained non-recyclable garbage, including soiled adult diapers and kitchen trash. The Philippines has been calling on Canada for years to repatriate its trash.

菲律賓海關檢查員發現，這些貨櫃裡面實際上裝有不可回收的垃圾，包括髒的成人尿布及廚餘等。菲國多年來一直要求加拿大將自己的垃圾運回國內。

Duterte often uses bombastic statements. Earlier this month, for instance, he threatened to send his troops on a "suicide mission" if Beijing didn’t lay off a Manila-occupied island in the South China Sea.

杜特蒂經常使用誇大的聲明。例如，他在本月初曾威脅要派遣軍隊從事「自殺任務」，如果北京不在一座馬尼拉佔領的南海島嶼停止活動的話。

新聞辭典

soiled：形容詞，髒的，弄髒的。例句：Please change your soiled clothes for clean ones.（請換下你的髒衣物，換些乾淨的。）

repatriate ：動詞，將…遣返／遣送回國。例句：The government repatriated him because he had no visa.（政府將他遣送回國，因為他沒有簽證。）

lay off ：動詞片語，解僱，停止使用，停止活動。例句：I had to lay off the medication to see if that was causing my headaches.（我必須停用這個藥物，以了解它是否導致我的頭痛。）

