《中英對照讀新聞》Bangkok roads to close 5 days during king’s coronation 國王加冕期間，曼谷道路將封閉5天

2019-04-29

◎劉宜庭

For five days several roads in the capital city will be closed to traffic for the royal coronation ceremony.

為了王室加冕典禮，首都內數條道路將封閉5天。

Ratchadamnoen and Sanam Chai are among more than 30 roads to be closed May 2 through May 6, which will mark the coronation period of King Vajiralongkorn.

5月2日至6日國王瓦吉拉隆功加冕期間，將封閉拉差當能路、沙南猜路等超過30條道路。

The royal parade will take place May 5 and will lead to the closure of 34 roads from midnight onward. Popular impacted roads include Khao San, Charoen Krung, Nakhon Sawan, Maha Chai and Phra Sumen.

5月5日舉行王室遊行，34條道路將從午夜開始封閉。受影響的交通要道包括考山路、石龍軍路、那空沙旺路、瑪哈猜路、帕舒文路。

For those who wish to attend the ceremony, metro Bangkok police deputy chief Jirasan Kaewsang-ek said 27 parking spaces will be provided citywide from Muang Thong Thani and Future Park Rangsit to CentralPlaza Salaya and CentralPlaza WestGate. From these places, people can take shuttle buses to four spots near the royal event – Ban Manangkhasila, Ban Phitsanulok, Somdet Phra Pinklao Bridge, Rama VIII Bridge, Wat Thepsirin and Memorial Bridge.

曼谷地鐵副警長吉拉索爾曼卡桑艾克表示，針對想參加典禮的民眾，全市將提供27處停車點，遍及蒙通塔尼（會展中心）、蘭希購物中心、三攀尚泰廣場、邦艾尚泰廣場。民眾可以從這些地點搭乘接駁公車，前往鄰近王室活動的四處（帕賓勞大橋、拉瑪三世橋、鐵西林寺、紀念橋）。

新聞辭典

coronation：名詞，加冕、加冕禮。例句：The official coronation ceremony of Thai King Rama X will be held on May 4-6.（泰王拉瑪十世的官方加冕典禮，將在5月4日至6日舉行。）

ceremony：名詞，典禮、儀式。例句：The police officer said 400,000 people are expected to attend the royal coronation ceremony.（警官表示，預期將有40萬人參加王室加冕典禮。）

shuttle bus：名詞接駁公車、機場巴士。例句：You may take the airport shuttle bus.（你可以搭乘機場接駁巴士。）

