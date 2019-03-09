《中英對照讀新聞》Mooing, no booing for roller-skating Spanish farmer with a dream－哞！沒人對懷抱夢想玩滑輪溜冰的西班牙農夫喝倒采

2019-03-09

◎周虹汶

After tending to his cows all day, Pablo Pato swept the hay off the floor and transformed, almost Cinderella-like, into a freestyle roller skater without leaving the cowshed in the remote mountain village of Llanuces in northern Spain.

照顧乳牛一整天後，帕布羅‧帕托掃去地板上的乾草，然後幾乎就像灰姑娘一樣，在不離開西班牙北部偏遠山區村落利亞儂賽思那間牛舍的情況下，搖身一變成了一個花式滑輪溜冰者。

With his yellow inline skates on, the 33-year-old gathers speed on the concrete floor, jumps onto a purpose-built platform to grind his blades sideways on a rail, does a backflip and lands in front of his gentle-eyed spectators.

穿著他黃色的直排輪鞋，這個33歲男子在水泥地加速，躍上一個專門打造的平台，在軌道上進行側煞、做個後空翻，然後在他眼神溫柔的旁觀者前落地。

"The cows are my audience. They always support me, they never boo at me," he said with a grin.

他露齒笑說：「這些乳牛是我的觀眾。牠們總是支持我，從不噓我。」

Every now and then, when his duties and the harsh mountain weather allow it, Pato briefly leaves the tiny village of three dozen residents to take part in regional freestyle competitions before human audiences, but the only way he can practice is on the cattle farm.

時不時地，當職責與嚴峻山區天氣允許時，帕托會短暫離開這個擁有36位居民的小村莊，在人類觀眾前參加區域花式競賽，但他唯一練習之道是在這個酪農場。

"It’s just work, work, work, and in my time off I do what I have always wanted to do. I’ve always done lots of sports," said Pato, whose other hobbies include making videos of himself skating, or of the various animals on the farm with the mountain backdrop. "Nothing is impossible, one can do everything." (Reuters)

帕托說，「就是工作、工作、工作，而在休息時間，我做我一直想做的事。我一直從事許多運動」，他其他嗜好包括製作自己玩滑輪溜冰或這座山中農場裡各種動物的影片。「凡事都有可能，人無所不能。」（路透）

《新聞辭典》

tend to：片語動詞，指傾向、動輒、照料。例句：We tend to get rainy winters.（我們的冬天往往多雨。）

boo：名詞、動詞，指噓聲、喝倒采。例句：He cannot say boo to a goose.（他膽子小到連對一隻鵝都不敢噓一聲。）

backdrop：名詞，指背景幕、事件背景。例句：Their love affair unfolded against a backdrop of war.（他們的愛情在戰爭背景下展開。）

