畫面曝光！ 巴西少年搶老翁手機 3秒後被公車撞死

巴西一名17歲男子搶走71歲老翁的手機後，在逃跑過程中撞上公車，整個人被捲到車底拖行，緊急送醫後仍不治身亡。（取自X）

巴西一名17歲男子搶走71歲老翁的手機後，在逃跑過程中撞上公車，整個人被捲到車底拖行，緊急送醫後仍不治身亡。（取自X）

2024/07/21 13:01

莊文仁／核稿編輯

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕巴西聖保羅近日傳出，17歲男子搶走71歲老翁的手機，短短逃跑3秒過程中撞上迎面而來的公車，最終不治身亡。

根據《Latestly》報導，巴西當地時間19日上午11時許，71歲男子正在路邊講電話，旁邊一名17歲少年經過，突然從老人手中搶走手機，接著拔腿狂奔跑向對面馬路。

由於少年急著逃離現場，穿越馬路時並未注意到迎面駛來的公車，整個人被撞倒在地隨後捲入車子底下拖行，緊急被送往醫院後仍不幸身亡。

