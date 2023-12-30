2023/12/30 19:38

陳定瑜／核稿編輯

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕電動車大廠特斯拉（Tesla）最新發表皮卡車款Cybertruck，首批車輛於11月底順利交付。不過近日卻傳出全球首起事故，美國警方透露，加州日前有一輛特斯拉Cybertruck在公路上，與一輛豐田（Toyota）Corolla相撞，豐田房車在撞擊後車頭近乎全毀，特斯拉受損程度並不嚴重，所幸雙方駕駛僅受到輕傷，並無大礙。

綜合外媒報導，這起事件發生於當地時間28日下午2點05分左右，加州公路巡警（California Highway Patrol）表示，事發當時駕駛豐田Corolla的17歲少年，因不明原因先是突然向右轉偏離車道，隨後撞上右側路肩，將車輛拉回時卻跨越雙黃線闖入逆向車道，與特斯拉Cybertruck對撞。

加州公路巡警透露，事故發生時，特斯拉駕駛並未開啟「自動駕駛」模式，且雙方駕駛傷勢輕微並未送醫。另外，從X平台上流傳的事故畫面，可以看出豐田Corolla車頭全毀，撞擊力道非常大，不過特斯拉Cybertruck卻看起來毫無損傷，似乎只有車身左側有些許撞擊痕跡。

Here's aftermath footage of the crash involving a Cybertruck yesterday.



The police said a Toyota Corolla turned to the right and subsequently struck a dirt embankment on the right shoulder, then re-entered the roadway, crossed over the double yellow lines & hit the Cybertruck. pic.twitter.com/SQ2AwEdIZV