為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
限制級
您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
未滿18歲
或不同意本條款離開離開
我同意
我已年滿18歲進入進入
根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
首頁　>　國際

特斯拉Cyber​​truck全球首撞！外觀近無礙 苦主Toyota慘況曝

特斯拉Cybertruck（左）傳出全球首起事故，與其對撞的Toyota Corolla（右）車頭近乎全毀。（圖截取自X平台@Greggertruck）

特斯拉Cybertruck（左）傳出全球首起事故，與其對撞的Toyota Corolla（右）車頭近乎全毀。（圖截取自X平台@Greggertruck）

2023/12/30 19:38

陳定瑜／核稿編輯

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕電動車大廠特斯拉（Tesla）最新發表皮卡車款Cybertruck，首批車輛於11月底順利交付。不過近日卻傳出全球首起事故，美國警方透露，加州日前有一輛特斯拉Cybertruck在公路上，與一輛豐田（Toyota）Corolla相撞，豐田房車在撞擊後車頭近乎全毀，特斯拉受損程度並不嚴重，所幸雙方駕駛僅受到輕傷，並無大礙。

綜合外媒報導，這起事件發生於當地時間28日下午2點05分左右，加州公路巡警（California Highway Patrol）表示，事發當時駕駛豐田Corolla的17歲少年，因不明原因先是突然向右轉偏離車道，隨後撞上右側路肩，將車輛拉回時卻跨越雙黃線闖入逆向車道，與特斯拉Cybertruck對撞。

加州公路巡警透露，事故發生時，特斯拉駕駛並未開啟「自動駕駛」模式，且雙方駕駛傷勢輕微並未送醫。另外，從X平台上流傳的事故畫面，可以看出豐田Corolla車頭全毀，撞擊力道非常大，不過特斯拉Cybertruck卻看起來毫無損傷，似乎只有車身左側有些許撞擊痕跡。

特斯拉Cybertruck左側車身遭受強力撞擊所留下的痕跡。（圖截取自X平台@Greggertruck）

特斯拉Cybertruck左側車身遭受強力撞擊所留下的痕跡。（圖截取自X平台@Greggertruck）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

相關新聞
超級工廠「超危險」？特斯拉2年前工傷醜聞曝光
2023/12/30 17:55

超級工廠「超危險」？特斯拉2年前工傷醜聞曝光
逾6000輛特斯拉運抵澳洲驗出臭蟲 原船折返上海
2023/12/30 16:02

逾6000輛特斯拉運抵澳洲驗出臭蟲 原船折返上海

台積廠15分車程 高大特區吸科技新貴
特斯拉Cybertruck瓶頸再現 傳電池產能僅滿足目標10％
2023/12/22 19:51

特斯拉Cybertruck瓶頸再現 傳電池產能僅滿足目標10％
路透調查 : 特斯拉零件貴且有瑕疵 公司把責任歸咎給駕駛
2023/12/21 09:45

路透調查 : 特斯拉零件貴且有瑕疵 公司把責任歸咎給駕駛

通膨及利率回穩 氣候變遷股布局時機到
國際今日熱門

2024總統立委選舉

看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

網友回應

此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

熱門推播