TikTok新歪風！ 挑戰唸書到「蠟燭燒盡」 教育專家急籲危害健康
〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕爭議不斷的中國短影音社群平台抖音國際版「TikTok」，近期又掀起一項令人傻眼的新挑戰。一項名為「蠟燭學習法」（Candle Study）的TikTok挑戰，要求挑戰者在蠟燭燒盡前，必須不斷地讀書，然而這看似能增進學習力的挑戰，卻被許多教育專家呼籲，不但對學習沒有幫助，且會對健康造成危害。
綜合外媒報導，這項「蠟燭學習法」的TikTok挑戰，顧名思義要求挑戰者在開始讀書前，需先點燃一個蠟燭，接著便開始一路讀書，直到整個蠟燭燒完為止。目前這個奇特的讀書方法，在TikTok用戶間掀起一陣跟風潮，相關的挑戰影片甚至在TikTok上，吸引多達1630多萬人次觀看。
然而，這乍看之下是種「無害」、彷彿新世代「秉燭夜讀」的讀書方法，卻被不少人指出，若使用的是比較大型的蠟燭，等於需花上數小時的才能停止讀書，此外，該挑戰也不被多數的教師、教育專家所認同。知名教育專家馬斯特森（Anna Masterson）也對此表示，這項學習方法可能不但沒成效，且容易導致學生嚴重的筋疲力盡。
馬斯特森指出，由於蠟燭一開始的設計目的，就是盡可能地長時間燃燒，因此這會讓學生平均一次花4到6小時的時間，不斷將精力耗費在讀書直至蠟燭燒盡，甚至還有TikTok網友分享連續讀了12個小時，「過分疲累會導致喪失樂趣、動力和記憶力，以及認知功能下降，這一切都對學生的學習過程和整體健康有害」。
另外，馬斯特森也提到，蠟燭學習法是一種定時練習的方式，雖然對一些人來說，或許是非常有效的讀書方式，但是人類大腦需要適當的、有規律的休息來記住看過的資訊，因此學生們與其用這種讀書方法拉長時間，不如用更短的時間、更專注地在學習上面，「另外實際與他人分享和學習，有時會比獨自學習還更有幫助」。
