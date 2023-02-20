為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    壓力大？侵烏將滿周年 俄軍宣布占領巴赫姆特「鄰近城鎮」

    俄軍步步進逼巴赫姆特，在鎮內一棟公寓可見到戰火摧殘的痕跡。（路透）

    俄軍步步進逼巴赫姆特，在鎮內一棟公寓可見到戰火摧殘的痕跡。（路透）

    2023/02/20 22:07

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕俄羅斯國防部今（20）日宣布，俄軍已攻占烏東城鎮帕拉斯科維伊夫卡（Paraskoviivka），該鎮鄰近巴赫姆特（Bakhmut），而巴赫姆特為俄軍現階段的進攻重點目標之一。

    《法新社》報導，俄羅斯國防部在聲明中指出，在傘兵、砲兵等正規軍的協助下，志願軍戰士「完全解放」了帕拉斯科維伊夫卡。

    俄軍傭兵組織「瓦格納」（Wagner）週五已宣稱奪下帕拉斯科維伊夫卡，不過俄羅斯國防部這份聲明卻沒有提及瓦格納的名號。

    帕拉斯科維伊夫卡位於巴赫姆特北方，兩者距離非常接近。

    英國國防部今日在推特（Twitter）上PO文表示，隨著俄羅斯侵烏一週年的日子越來越，俄羅斯軍隊在逐漸增長的政治層面壓力下，很可能會忽視實際情況，徑行宣布「成功解放巴赫姆特」。

    俄羅斯國防部宣布奪下烏東城鎮帕拉斯科維伊夫卡（藍圈處），該鎮距離巴赫姆特（紅圈處）不遠。（擷取自Google Map）

    俄羅斯國防部宣布奪下烏東城鎮帕拉斯科維伊夫卡（藍圈處），該鎮距離巴赫姆特（紅圈處）不遠。（擷取自Google Map）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    相關新聞
    五角大廈曾反對！ 拜登堅持親訪基輔 從波蘭搭火車赴烏克蘭
    2023/02/20 20:40

    五角大廈曾反對！ 拜登堅持親訪基輔 從波蘭搭火車赴烏克蘭
    澤倫斯基：保衛巴赫姆特很重要 但不能不惜任何代價
    2023/02/20 15:34

    澤倫斯基：保衛巴赫姆特很重要 但不能不惜任何代價

    聯邦線上貸款 幫你資金週轉輕鬆貸
    從西方獲得足夠彈藥和坦克 烏軍收復失土關鍵
    2023/02/20 10:37

    從西方獲得足夠彈藥和坦克 烏軍收復失土關鍵
    烏俄兩軍仍在烏東激戰 澤倫斯基：俄軍遭受極大損失
    2023/02/20 07:31

    烏俄兩軍仍在烏東激戰 澤倫斯基：俄軍遭受極大損失
    國際今日熱門

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播