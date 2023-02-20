壓力大？侵烏將滿周年 俄軍宣布占領巴赫姆特「鄰近城鎮」

2023/02/20 22:07

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕俄羅斯國防部今（20）日宣布，俄軍已攻占烏東城鎮帕拉斯科維伊夫卡（Paraskoviivka），該鎮鄰近巴赫姆特（Bakhmut），而巴赫姆特為俄軍現階段的進攻重點目標之一。

《法新社》報導，俄羅斯國防部在聲明中指出，在傘兵、砲兵等正規軍的協助下，志願軍戰士「完全解放」了帕拉斯科維伊夫卡。

俄軍傭兵組織「瓦格納」（Wagner）週五已宣稱奪下帕拉斯科維伊夫卡，不過俄羅斯國防部這份聲明卻沒有提及瓦格納的名號。

帕拉斯科維伊夫卡位於巴赫姆特北方，兩者距離非常接近。

英國國防部今日在推特（Twitter）上PO文表示，隨著俄羅斯侵烏一週年的日子越來越，俄羅斯軍隊在逐漸增長的政治層面壓力下，很可能會忽視實際情況，徑行宣布「成功解放巴赫姆特」。

（3/4） Russian forces are likely under increasing political pressure as the anniversary of the invasion draws near. It is likely that Russia will claim that Bakhmut has been captured to align with the anniversary, regardless of the reality on the ground.