    國際

    胡錫進恫嚇裴洛西訪台 龐皮歐：這是美台兩個主權國家的事

    美國聯邦眾議院議長裴洛西這週末啟程訪問亞洲，是否訪台讓中國繃緊神經。（歐新社）

    美國聯邦眾議院議長裴洛西這週末啟程訪問亞洲，是否訪台讓中國繃緊神經。（歐新社）

    2022/07/30 20:22

    〔編譯管淑平／綜合報導〕美國聯邦眾議院議長裴洛西這週末啟程訪問亞洲，中共黨媒「環球時報」前總編輯胡錫進發文恫嚇，若美軍戰機護送裴洛西訪台，解放軍將強制驅離，「驅離無效就可以擊落它們」，美方須面對可能發生「裴洛西機毀人亡的風險」。美國前國務卿龐皮歐呼籲總統拜登不要軟弱，「必須」全力支持裴洛西訪台，這是「美國和台灣兩個主權國家」之間的事。

    胡錫進29日在推特以英文發文，「如果美軍戰機護送裴洛西訪台，就是侵略，解放軍有權強制驅離」，「如果驅離無效，就可以擊落它們」。但是這段推文因違反規定被要求刪除。

    針對中方揚言擊落裴洛西專機，美國前國務卿龐皮歐30日發推文呼籲總統拜登「必須」全力支持這趟訪問，「不要軟弱向北京微不足道的戰爭販子和獨裁者的要求屈服。支持愛好自由的台灣人民」；若向中共屈服，會展現非常危險的軟弱，「我們不是誰的衛星國，這是兩個主權國家：美國和台灣之間的事。」

    中共環球時報前總編輯胡錫進昨晚推文揚言，如果美軍戰機護送美國眾議院議長裴洛西訪台，解放軍驅離無效就可以「擊落」。推文後胡的帳號就被推特封鎖，他只得刪文解鎖。（圖擷自微博）

    中共環球時報前總編輯胡錫進昨晚推文揚言，如果美軍戰機護送美國眾議院議長裴洛西訪台，解放軍驅離無效就可以「擊落」。推文後胡的帳號就被推特封鎖，他只得刪文解鎖。（圖擷自微博）

    胡錫進30日又在微博解釋不得不刪除上述推文。（擷自微博）

    胡錫進30日又在微博解釋不得不刪除上述推文。（擷自微博）

