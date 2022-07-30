胡錫進恫嚇裴洛西訪台 龐皮歐：這是美台兩個主權國家的事

2022/07/30 20:22

〔編譯管淑平／綜合報導〕美國聯邦眾議院議長裴洛西這週末啟程訪問亞洲，中共黨媒「環球時報」前總編輯胡錫進發文恫嚇，若美軍戰機護送裴洛西訪台，解放軍將強制驅離，「驅離無效就可以擊落它們」，美方須面對可能發生「裴洛西機毀人亡的風險」。美國前國務卿龐皮歐呼籲總統拜登不要軟弱，「必須」全力支持裴洛西訪台，這是「美國和台灣兩個主權國家」之間的事。

胡錫進29日在推特以英文發文，「如果美軍戰機護送裴洛西訪台，就是侵略，解放軍有權強制驅離」，「如果驅離無效，就可以擊落它們」。但是這段推文因違反規定被要求刪除。

請繼續往下閱讀...

針對中方揚言擊落裴洛西專機，美國前國務卿龐皮歐30日發推文呼籲總統拜登「必須」全力支持這趟訪問，「不要軟弱向北京微不足道的戰爭販子和獨裁者的要求屈服。支持愛好自由的台灣人民」；若向中共屈服，會展現非常危險的軟弱，「我們不是誰的衛星國，這是兩個主權國家：美國和台灣之間的事。」

CCP-mouthpiece The Global Times threatens Pelosi's plane will be shot down if she visits Taiwan.



President Biden must give full support to this visit. Don't be weak and cave to the demands of petty warmongers and dictators in Beijing. Support the freedom-loving people of Taiwan.