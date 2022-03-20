為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    戰火無情 聯合國難民署：烏克蘭已有1000萬人被迫逃離家園

    聯合國難民署週日表示，烏克蘭至今已有1000萬人被迫逃離家園。（彭博）

    聯合國難民署週日表示，烏克蘭至今已有1000萬人被迫逃離家園。（彭博）

    2022/03/20 22:52

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕聯合國難民署（UNHCR）今天（20日）表示，自俄羅斯上月24日入侵烏克蘭至今，已有1000萬人被迫逃離他們在烏克蘭原本的家園。

    根據《CNN》 報導，聯合國難民署高級專員格蘭迪（Filippo Grandi）週日在推特表示，「在世界各地發動戰爭的人，其罪責之一就是讓平民被迫逃離家園遭受苦難。在烏克蘭發生如此具毀滅性的戰爭，已讓1000萬人出逃，要不是在國內流離失所，就是成為海外難民。」

    另外據國際移民組織（IOM）上週五（18日）提供的數據，截至本月16日，烏克蘭已有648萬人在國內流離失所。

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    相關新聞
    悲！滿載烏克蘭婦孺難民 義大利大客車翻覆1死多人輕重傷
    2022/03/13 20:30

    悲！滿載烏克蘭婦孺難民 義大利大客車翻覆1死多人輕重傷
    鼓勵家庭收容烏克蘭難民 英國政府每月補助1萬3
    2022/03/13 20:09

    鼓勵家庭收容烏克蘭難民 英國政府每月補助1萬3

    房仲新人團隊擁這特質 成功翻轉業績
    聯合國：烏克蘭難民再增14萬 總數已逾215萬人
    2022/03/09 21:55

    聯合國：烏克蘭難民再增14萬 總數已逾215萬人
    持續飆升中 聯合國：烏克蘭難民達36.8萬
    2022/02/27 21:36

    持續飆升中 聯合國：烏克蘭難民達36.8萬
    國際今日熱門

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播