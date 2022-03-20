戰火無情 聯合國難民署：烏克蘭已有1000萬人被迫逃離家園

2022/03/20 22:52

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕聯合國難民署（UNHCR）今天（20日）表示，自俄羅斯上月24日入侵烏克蘭至今，已有1000萬人被迫逃離他們在烏克蘭原本的家園。

根據《CNN》 報導，聯合國難民署高級專員格蘭迪（Filippo Grandi）週日在推特表示，「在世界各地發動戰爭的人，其罪責之一就是讓平民被迫逃離家園遭受苦難。在烏克蘭發生如此具毀滅性的戰爭，已讓1000萬人出逃，要不是在國內流離失所，就是成為海外難民。」

請繼續往下閱讀...

另外據國際移民組織（IOM）上週五（18日）提供的數據，截至本月16日，烏克蘭已有648萬人在國內流離失所。

Among the responsibilities of those who wage war, everywhere in the world, is the suffering inflicted on civilians who are forced to flee their homes.



The war in Ukraine is so devastating that 10 million have fled — either displaced inside the country, or as refugees abroad.