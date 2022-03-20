戰火無情 聯合國難民署：烏克蘭已有1000萬人被迫逃離家園
2022/03/20 22:52
〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕聯合國難民署（UNHCR）今天（20日）表示，自俄羅斯上月24日入侵烏克蘭至今，已有1000萬人被迫逃離他們在烏克蘭原本的家園。
根據《CNN》 報導，聯合國難民署高級專員格蘭迪（Filippo Grandi）週日在推特表示，「在世界各地發動戰爭的人，其罪責之一就是讓平民被迫逃離家園遭受苦難。在烏克蘭發生如此具毀滅性的戰爭，已讓1000萬人出逃，要不是在國內流離失所，就是成為海外難民。」
另外據國際移民組織（IOM）上週五（18日）提供的數據，截至本月16日，烏克蘭已有648萬人在國內流離失所。
Among the responsibilities of those who wage war, everywhere in the world, is the suffering inflicted on civilians who are forced to flee their homes.— Filippo Grandi （@FilippoGrandi） March 20, 2022
The war in Ukraine is so devastating that 10 million have fled — either displaced inside the country, or as refugees abroad.