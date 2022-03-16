道路暢通、燃料穩定供應 戰地記者：基輔沒有被圍困

2022/03/16 15:07

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕俄軍不斷向烏克蘭首都基輔推進，基輔市長克里契科（Vitali Klitschko）昨宣布，基輔開始實施宵禁到17日早上7時，共35小時。外媒派駐烏克蘭的戰地記者強調，目前基輔尚未被圍困，道路也都相當暢通。

基輔實施宵禁，烏克蘭基輔獨立報（The Kyiv Independent）軍事記者伊利亞（Illia Ponomarenko）分析，這幾乎可以肯定地代表，俄軍將在未來48小時展開強烈攻勢，外界也擔憂，基輔後續可能被圍困。

但目前派駐烏克蘭的線上軍事雜誌「Coffee or Die Magazine」編輯彼得森（Nolan Peterson）說，基輔現無被圍困的疑慮，他近幾日都沿著基輔南部的公路進出城市，「路途暢通，也很安全」。

彼得森強調，燃料供應也相對穩定，目前基輔已經適應戰時狀況。

