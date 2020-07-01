為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

國際

七一遊行》擠爆街巷反國安法 港人：我哋真係好撚鍾意香港

即使香港警方不批准今日的七一遊行，大批港人仍自發上街遊行，高舉「堅持五大訴求、反抗國安惡法」手牌。（圖擷取自推特＿@studioincendo）

即使香港警方不批准今日的七一遊行，大批港人仍自發上街遊行，高舉「堅持五大訴求、反抗國安惡法」手牌。（圖擷取自推特＿@studioincendo）

2020-07-01 20:18:59

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕自香港回歸以來，每年的7月1日，港人上街遊行表達訴求。中國當局近來強推「港版國安法」，衝撞港人捍衛民主自由的意志。即使香港警方不批准今日的七一遊行，港人仍自發上街遊行，港人在人潮擁擠的街道上高舉「堅持五大訴求、反抗國安惡法」、「我們真的非常鍾愛香港（我哋真係好撚鍾意香港）」的手牌與布條。

香港攝影記者Ezra Cheung今日在「@ezracheungtoto」發文，香港今日的七一遊行被警方阻攔，但港人仍自發上街表達訴求，現場仍有示威人士拉起「我們真的非常鍾愛香港」（我哋真係好撚鍾意香港／We really f_ucking love Hong Kong）」布條，宣示捍衛香港的決心。

對此，推特帳號「Studio Incendo（@studioincendo）」今日發文分享七一遊行現場照片，港人仍自發上街，街道上人潮擁擠，而今日遊行的口號是「我們真的非常鍾愛香港」（我哋真係好撚鍾意香港／We really f_ucking love Hong Kong）」，並表示，「香港雖已死，但港人不死（Hong Kong is dead but the Hongkong people are alive.）」。

貼文一出，香港網友直呼，「我鍾意香港，香港是我家」、「見到呢句說話，眼淚即刻不其然流出來，香港人加油」，也紛紛留言分享自己所拍下的現場照片；港人也互相提醒彼此，「Be water」，同時也悲嘆，今後再也沒有「香港」了，只有「中國香港」了。

七一遊行現場仍有示威人士拉起「我們真的非常鍾愛香港」（我哋真係好撚鍾意香港）」布條，宣示捍衛香港的決心。（圖擷取自推特＿@ezracheungtoto）

七一遊行現場仍有示威人士拉起「我們真的非常鍾愛香港」（我哋真係好撚鍾意香港）」布條，宣示捍衛香港的決心。（圖擷取自推特＿@ezracheungtoto）

參與遊行的港人紛紛拍下由示威人士所拉起的「愛香港」布條，並上網分享。（圖擷取自臉書，本報合成）

參與遊行的港人紛紛拍下由示威人士所拉起的「愛香港」布條，並上網分享。（圖擷取自臉書，本報合成）

