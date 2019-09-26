澳洲墨爾本驚傳「炸彈客」預謀攻擊 警獲報逮25歲男子

2019-09-26 11:49

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕綜合外媒報導，澳洲墨爾本（Melbourne）今日（26日）驚傳一起預謀炸彈攻擊事件，警方在接獲通報後不敢大意，緊急疏散民眾、控管交通，目前警方逮捕一名年約25歲，攜帶不明裝置的男性嫌犯。防爆拆彈小組已經趕往現場進行安全檢查。

當地警方在推特聲明，「一名男子攜帶不明裝置，警方目前已經趕到墨爾本北部的馬場路（Racecourse Road）。」

We're at Racecourse Rd, North Melbourne after a man was located with an unknown device.



A 25-year-old man has been arrested and Bomb Response Unit officers are conducting a safety check.



Racecourse Rd has been blocked to traffic and trams between Flemington Rd and Boundary Rd. pic.twitter.com/Y38zA0Kkto