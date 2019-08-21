丹麥拒討論售格陵蘭 川普氣炸取消訪問丹麥

2019-08-21 14:05

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕近來美國總統川普不斷釋出對格陵蘭島的興趣，但丹麥當局也強調格陵蘭是非賣品，在丹麥總理佛瑞德里克森（Mette Frederiksen）也明確否決此事後，川普疑因此被氣到將9月訪問丹麥的行程取消。

川普日前被爆有意購買格陵蘭島，在媒體報導此事後，丹麥總理佛瑞德里克森也直言，格陵蘭島是非賣品，並稱討論這筆交易很荒謬。

不過針對丹麥總理的說法，川普20晚間在推特發文，指丹麥雖是很特別的國家，人民很了不起。但丹麥沒有興趣討論美方購買格陵蘭島一事，川普為此揚言將延後雙方於兩週後的會面，另外擇日再會。川普於另一則推文也指出，感謝瑞典總統如此直接，讓雙方省去許多時間，期待雙方之後再安排時間會面。

Denmark is a very special country with incredible people, but based on Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen’s comments, that she would have no interest in discussing the purchase of Greenland, I will be postponing our meeting scheduled in two weeks for another time....

....The Prime Minister was able to save a great deal of expense and effort for both the United States and Denmark by being so direct. I thank her for that and look forward to rescheduling sometime in the future!