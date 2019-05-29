每年都一堆酒駕 美加州3天連假21死、近千人被捕
加州公路自上週週六起的3天連假中，傳出有21人車禍死亡、近千人因酒駕遭逮。（圖擷自推特）

2019-05-29 13:11

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕本月27日（週一）是美國陣亡將士紀念日，但加州公路自上週六起的3天連假中，卻傳出有21人車禍死亡、近千人因酒駕遭逮，據當局表示，酒駕雖是車禍原因，但大部分死者是因沒繫安全帶。

綜合媒體報導，加州公路在25到27日間的3天連假中頻傳車禍，3天內就造成21人死亡，並有973人因酒駕遭逮，到了週二下午2點，被逮人數甚至增加到1099人，若以加強執法的78小時區間計算，因車禍罹難的人數則是34人。加州公路巡警在推特發文表示，「駕駛人沒有任何理由酒後駕車」，並強調「現在叫車那麼方便，喝酒之後，為什麼不叫車？別把自己和別人的生命置於危險之中」。

加州公路巡邏隊警官卡斯特納達（Jathan Castaneda）也證實死亡人數，並指在警方加強執法的6小時內就有8人因車禍死亡，不過酒駕雖是車禍的原因，但大部分死者是因為沒繫安全帶，因此呼籲民眾開車時應繫上安全帶，確保自身安全。

每年5月最後一個週一是美國的陣亡將士紀念日，每年在這段連續假期間，加州都會發生多件死亡車禍，其中2018年和2016年都有超過千人因酒駕被捕、近40人死亡，2017年則是多達45人死亡，其中有7成死者未繫安全帶。

☆飲酒過量 有害健康 禁止酒駕☆

