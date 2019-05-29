每年都一堆酒駕 美加州3天連假21死、近千人被捕

2019-05-29 13:11

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕本月27日（週一）是美國陣亡將士紀念日，但加州公路自上週六起的3天連假中，卻傳出有21人車禍死亡、近千人因酒駕遭逮，據當局表示，酒駕雖是車禍原因，但大部分死者是因沒繫安全帶。

綜合媒體報導，加州公路在25到27日間的3天連假中頻傳車禍，3天內就造成21人死亡，並有973人因酒駕遭逮，到了週二下午2點，被逮人數甚至增加到1099人，若以加強執法的78小時區間計算，因車禍罹難的人數則是34人。加州公路巡警在推特發文表示，「駕駛人沒有任何理由酒後駕車」，並強調「現在叫車那麼方便，喝酒之後，為什麼不叫車？別把自己和別人的生命置於危險之中」。

加州公路巡邏隊警官卡斯特納達（Jathan Castaneda）也證實死亡人數，並指在警方加強執法的6小時內就有8人因車禍死亡，不過酒駕雖是車禍的原因，但大部分死者是因為沒繫安全帶，因此呼籲民眾開車時應繫上安全帶，確保自身安全。

每年5月最後一個週一是美國的陣亡將士紀念日，每年在這段連續假期間，加州都會發生多件死亡車禍，其中2018年和2016年都有超過千人因酒駕被捕、近40人死亡，2017年則是多達45人死亡，其中有7成死者未繫安全帶。

☆飲酒過量 有害健康 禁止酒駕☆

At least 34 people were killed in collisions in California during the Memorial Day Maximum Enforcement Period, which is an eight percent decrease from last year's Memorial Day MEP. Sadly, nearly half of those killed in a crash within CHP jurisdiction were not wearing a seat belt.