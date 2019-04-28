愛犬寄宿寵物旅館 竟被膠帶捆成密封包裹

英國有名女子日前出國旅遊，她在出國前將愛犬寄宿到一間寵物旅館，不料當她回國要接回自己的愛犬時，才被告知愛犬已經死亡，更誇張的是愛犬的遺體竟被使用黃色膠帶捆包成一個密封包裹的模樣。（圖擷自IG，本報合成）
〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕英國有名女子日前出國旅遊，她在出國前將愛犬安排到一間寵物旅館寄宿，不料當她回國要接回自己的愛犬時，才被告知愛犬已經死亡，更誇張的是愛犬的遺體竟被使用黃色膠帶捆包成一個密封包裹的模樣，讓她非常無法接受。
綜合媒體報導，英國女子金琪（Kirsten Kinch）去年與母親一起到冰島遊玩，她在出國前將自己的愛犬Nova寄宿到一間寵物旅館，由於Nova患有結腸炎已久，她在委託寵物旅館照顧前，還特地再次前往找獸醫拿藥，並交代旅館的工作人員如何照顧Nova。
但就在她回國準備去接Nova時，卻被告知Nova已經死亡，最讓她無法接受的是，照顧Nova的狗保姆稱，在金琪回國的前幾日，狗保姆要帶Nova去散步時，突然發現Nova已經死亡，從體內還流出血水，保姆還稱獸醫認為狗的屍體應該被隔離以避免病菌感染其他狗狗，因此將Nova用黃色膠帶完全密封、捆包成一個大型包裹，金琪一看到就當場痛哭。
金琪對於旅館人員處理Nova遺體的方式完全無法接受，同時也質疑他們的說法是在掩蓋真相，因此金琪在網路PO出Nova的慘狀，並發起連署希望能讓該間旅館關閉，據傳旅館也因此收到不少威脅信件，旅館方面對此則回應，指他們只是按照獸醫的指示，以免感染其他的狗狗。不過金琪對此憤怒表示，至今狗狗的死亡仍未得到狗保姆正面的回應。
On the 27th of December 2018 I brought my husky Nova to P&E boarding kennels to be boarded for 3 days while my family went to Iceland. Nova had an ongoing issue with Colitis and this was being managed with steroids for the last few months successfully, she had been checked by my vet prior to boarding and we had discussed taking her off the steroids as she was responding so well. I gave multiple written and verbal instructions on how the steroid was to be given separately to her food and that she needs to get this twice a day, P&E also advertise that they cater for medication and dogs that need extra care once they are informed in advance. On the 31st of December I went straight from the airport to P&E to collect Nova. I rang 4 times waiting outside to pick her up. Clive answered and told me to come around to the gate when I told him I was here for Nova. Once in, we were told Nova had died - they had found her that morning bloodied in her kennel. We where shocked and beyond devastated at this as we had left a healthy dog in 3 days earlier. I asked the kennels immediately if she had received her medication and I was told she had. They had crushed Nova into what I can only describe as a ball wrapped in a black bag, covered in masking tape. There was no care or empathy in the way she had been handled. It was utterly traumatic and heartbreaking to leave with her like that. We drove straight to the vet and she was horrified, and couldn’t believe there was a 25kg husky crammed in this ball. We confirmed via microchip that it was Nova and made the decision to send Nova for a postmortem in UCD due to the circumstances. I emailed and messaged P&E asking for more information on how she had seemed when she was with them etc. and I still have not received any kind of contact back. Nova was a once in a lifetime kind of dog for me and my family and has left a hole that will always be impossible to fill, she is loved and missed every single day and I hope writing this can stop a similar situation in the future. Clearly these kennels are not fit to provide the levels of care they advertise. #justicefornova
