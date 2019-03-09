金氏紀錄認證！116歲日本阿嬤 全球最長壽人瑞

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕獲金氏世界紀錄認證！目前世界上在世最長壽的人田中加子（Kane Tanaka）已經活了116年又66天。當田中加子被問到生命中最快樂的一刻是甚麼時候？她的回答是，「現在」。
綜合外媒報導，田中加子出生於1903年1月2日，萊特兄弟就是在這一年完成人類史上首次飛行。
田中加子曾經動過白內障與直腸癌的手術，目前居住福岡的一所療養院。在療養院完成認證儀式後，她獲得了一盒巧克力，有人問她今天要吃多少巧克力時，她俏皮的回答「100個」。飲食方面，田中加子每天除了必吃3餐和點心外，最近迷上了罐裝咖啡歐蕾，一天會喝3、4罐。
田中加子在19歲時便結了婚，在生下了4個孩子後，她還收養了1個孩子。她通常每天早上6點起床，下午學習數學和找人下黑白棋，據金氏世界紀錄表示，「黑白棋是田中加子最喜歡的消遣遊戲，許多人都不是她的對手。」
另外，據金氏世界紀錄指出，已知歷史上最長壽的人為一名叫做珍妮.露意絲.卡爾門的法國人，她於1875年2月21日出生，享年122歲又164天。
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
At 116 she still enjoys reading, mathematics and board games. Congratulations to our new oldest person living record holder, Kane Tanaka from Japan. Kane was given a box of chocolates as a gift today at the certificate presentation ceremony - she immediately opened it and ate them! Later when she was asked how many chocolates she wants to eat today, she said "100" ???????? Kane was born on 2 January 1903, the same year the Wright brothers became the first to achieve powered flight! Click the link in our bio for the full story. ___________________________________________________________ #oldest #age #guinnessworldrecords #officiallyamazing #japan
