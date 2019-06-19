全台最大私人飛機公司董事長楊宿智 在美國墜機身亡

2019-06-19 21:27

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕曾多次登上媒體版面，全台最大私人飛機營運公司飛特立航空董事長楊宿智，今（19）日驚傳在美國因直升機事故身亡。目前事故正由美國國家運輸安全委員會以及聯邦航空管理局調查當中，結果將在調查結束再行公布。

綜合媒體報導，一架型號為 Robinson R44 的直升機在當地時間18日於卡塔利娜島北端墜毀，在墜毀前，此直升機已失蹤了大約20小時。經過搜救後發現有一人在機上身亡。

飛特立公司晚間證實此消息，表示董事長楊宿智先生於美國時間6月18日，在美國自駕直升機發生意外身故身亡，而事故詳細原因將等待美國相關單位調查。

洛杉磯警方在推特上PO出直升機殘骸照片

**Update** After First Responders arrived at the scene, they confirmed that one male adult in his early 60's died as a result of the helicopter crash. #LASD sends our condolences and has the family and friends in our thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/UTsajXGViy