第12號颱風「楊柳」將生成？ 美專家預測發展時機點…

2019-08-23 00:49

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕美國氣象機構「AccuWeather」的高級氣象學家傑森．尼科爾斯（Jason Nicholls）在推特發文指出，白鹿颱風將於週六（24日）影響台灣，25日至28日在菲律賓海上將出現新的熱帶發展。若成颱將成為今年第12號颱風「楊柳」（Podul，北韓提供）。

傑森．尼科爾斯表示，輕度颱風白鹿預計在本週六影響台灣，他認為屆時會發展成「嚴重的熱帶風暴（severe TS）」，且暴風圈同天將開始影響中國東南沿海，最大的威脅將是颱風挾帶的暴雨，以及受暴雨侵襲而出現的土石流現象。

傑森．尼科爾斯還製圖提到，繼白鹿颱風之後，從本週末至下週初期，菲律賓海將面臨新的熱帶發展（tropical development）風險，這個現象預計可能從下週晚些時候影響菲律賓北部地區。按照中央氣象局「西北太平洋及南海颱風中文譯名及國際命名對照表」，若該天氣系統發展成颱，將會成為「楊柳」颱風。

Following #Bailu there is the risk of new tropical development over the Philippine Sea late this weekend or early next week. This feature can impact the northern #Philippines later next week. pic.twitter.com/aj0aV28idH