頂尖期刊將我列中國一省不修改 衛福部火了：將正式抗議

〔記者吳亮儀／台北報導〕世界頂尖醫學期刊《The Lancet》（刺胳針）前天刊登一篇中國的醫學研究，研究將台灣納入中國一省，網友紛紛留言抗議並要求更正；《The Lancet》今天回應，這是根據聯合國（UN）和世界衛生組織（WHO）的方針，才將台灣列為中國一省。

《The Lancet》今天在臉書粉絲團中國論文底下回應網友，指出中國的論文遵循聯合國（UN）和世界衛生組織（WHO）的方針和規定，把台灣列為中國的一省，和其它的國際衛生分析沒有不同。

聲明也強調，除非聯合國或世衛更改規定，不然不會變動台灣的部分。這篇論文昨天已被網友紛紛留言撻伐，強調台灣不是中國的一省，留言數高達兩千多篇，今天回應刊出後，再被許多網友留言攻擊，不少醫師也留言要求改正。

衛福部長陳時中今天晚間受訪時痛批：「這太誇張了！」明天就會提出討論、將正式行文給《The Lancet》抗議，說明「台灣是台灣、中國是中國」，雖然它是學術期刊，講的是醫學和科學，但這部分仍要強調台灣和中國的不同。

不過要抵制《The Lancet》有一定難度，它在醫學期刊的地位非常高，且有極高影響因子，是許多醫師論文發表的優先選擇期刊，許多研究也得參考這期刊內的論文。

《The Lancet》回應全文： This paper follows the guidelines and protocols of the United Nations and World Health Organisation, which reference Taiwan as a province of the People’s Republic of China. This makes the study consistent with other international health analyses. Unless and until such guidelines and protocols are changed, there are no plans to alter such references to Taiwan. The paper was written with the scientific rigor and thorough data analysis required by editors of The Lancet. A hierarchical analytical model was employed, utilising empirical data sources that include all available and relevant vital and civil registration, census information, scientific literature and other information. The Lancet stands behind this study and its robust estimates of health in China.

