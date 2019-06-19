藥丸也可以拿來畫畫？ 欣賞前要先準備放大鏡的微型藝術
Hasan Kale在藥丸上畫出一朵玫瑰花。（Instagram授權：hasankale_microangelo）

2019-06-19 11:56

〔影音新聞／綜合報導〕過去曾介紹過不少微型藝術家，舉凡黏土、筆芯等等，都是藝術家的創作素材；而今天要介紹的這位，是來自土耳其的Hasan Kale，不管是樹葉、爆米花還是方糖，通通搖身一變成為畫布。不過他可不只素材讓人驚訝而已，Hasan Kale作品細緻的程度，甚至要拿放大鏡來看，才能夠讓人細細品味。

▼火柴

▼蝴蝶麵

▼開心果

Hasan Kale時常描繪古堡建築，不少作品都帶了濃濃的伊斯坦風情。

看來想好好欣賞他的作品，除了準備放大鏡還要夠細心才行呢！

