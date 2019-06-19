藥丸也可以拿來畫畫？ 欣賞前要先準備放大鏡的微型藝術

〔影音新聞／綜合報導〕過去曾介紹過不少微型藝術家，舉凡黏土、筆芯等等，都是藝術家的創作素材；而今天要介紹的這位，是來自土耳其的Hasan Kale，不管是樹葉、爆米花還是方糖，通通搖身一變成為畫布。不過他可不只素材讓人驚訝而已，Hasan Kale作品細緻的程度，甚至要拿放大鏡來看，才能夠讓人細細品味。
▼火柴
... MICRO ART WORLD ... my book ... @music : @turkaynisanci #video #videos #artvideo #instavideo #instavid #shortvideo #videogram #videooftheday #artvideos #dailyvideo #hasankale #instagram #micro #microart #miniature #picoftheday #cheff #book #booklover #books #bookshelf #bookstagram #bookstore #bookworm #bookworm #bookaholic #booklovers #bookaddict #library #litterature
▼蝴蝶麵
.. happy mother's day ... #artdesign #hasankale #instagram #instaart #micro #microart #miniature #picoftheday #instagood #instacool #cheff #artoftheday #mothersday #motherday #pasta #tastyfood #delicious #tasty #foodie #foodlover #healtyfood #foodart #chef #amazing #crazy #worldofartist #momsday #happymothersday
▼開心果
... green ... on kaju ... #art #artdesign #hasankale #instagram #instaart #micro #microart #miniature #picoftheday #instagood #cheff #artoftheday #food #foodie #foodlover #healtyfood #foodart #amazing #crazy #worldofartist #artist #unique #kaju #chef #nuts #tasty #tastyfood #healthyfood
Hasan Kale時常描繪古堡建築，不少作品都帶了濃濃的伊斯坦風情。
.... "starry night " istanbul reviews .... on wood ... #art #artdesign #hasankale #instagram #instaart #micro #microart #miniature #picoftheday #instagood #instacool #cheff #artoftheday #starrynight #istanbul #worldofartist #artist #unique #fineart #artsy #design #amazing #wood #woodart #woods #designer
看來想好好欣賞他的作品，除了準備放大鏡還要夠細心才行呢！