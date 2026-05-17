《TAIPEI TIMES》 Government has begun planning for 6G, ministry says

Signage showing 6G is displayed during the Mobile World Congress, the world’s biggest mobile fair, in Barcelona on March 3 last year. Photo: AFP

GLOBAL STANDARDS: Taiwan would be watching the Radiocommunication Conference and developments abroad for internationally acknowledged bands, Chen Wei-cheng said

By Chiu Chiao-chen and Esme Yeh / Staff reporters

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Taiwan has begun planning for 6G, with a spectrum strategy expected to be proposed by the end of this year, the Ministry of Digital Affairs said yesterday.

The government has been examining next-generation communication spectrums and techniques in preparation for 6G commercial operations, Department of Resources Management director-general Tseng Wen-fang （曾文方） said.

Mobile communications technology tends to take a generational leap every 10 years and could deeply change people’s lives, she said.

The development of 6G systems would move toward ubiquitous connectivity, integrated sensing and computation, and self-optimizing management based on artificial intelligence （AI）, Tseng said.

Telecommunications networks would no longer just be a data transmission tool, but would become an infrastructure with smart decisionmaking capabilities, she added.

Although 6G systems would not be commercialized until 2030, the government must complete spectrum assessments, planning and preparation beforehand, she said.

Spectrum refarming and preparation is like an “invisible urban renewal,” Tseng said.

Frequency bands are like finished houses, and spectrum licensing would lead to demolishing “old houses” to rebuild them, she said.

Given the increasing demand for AI, smart Internet of Things and high-bandwidth applications, the current spectrum capacity is no longer sufficient, she said, adding that the government must find extra spectrum resources.

The renewal of the radio frequency spectrum requires time-consuming coordination and communication, Tseng said.

Wireless communications rely on invisible radio waves for transmission, while different frequency bands could interfere with one another, she said.

The government must examine the spectrum and conduct frequency shifts to create space for next-generation communication technology, Tseng said.

The ministry said planning for 6G is different from 4G and 5G systems, mainly because it involves a 20-year opportunity to issue large-scale spectrum licenses.

It expects spectrum licensing for 6G to encourage telecom operators to introduce more next-generation technologies, rather than using existing frequency bands without improvements, it added.

The ministry said it is examining a few promising frequency bands, such as the lower 600MHz band and upper 6GHz band, which includes frequencies from 6425MHz to 7125MHz.

The 4.7GHz to 5GHz mid-band is also being evaluated, it said.

Tseng said lower bands have advantages, such as broad coverage and strong penetration, making them suitable for rural or mountainous areas.

On the other hand, mid and high-frequency bands offer greater bandwidth capacity, she said, adding different bands must be used to balance coverage and high-speed transmission.

The department said the first-phase interview of telecommunications operators, equipment vendors and spectrum users has been conducted to understand the possibility and needs of frequency conversion.

Ministry senior technical specialist Chen Wei-cheng （陳威呈） said Taiwan’s 6G spectrum plan would align with international standards.

The plan must consider developments in other countries, terminal equipment supply chains and the overall industry ecosystem, he said.

If Taiwan chooses frequency bands that are too different from international counterparts, developments in mobile phone supply, international roaming services and the overall industry might be hampered, Chen said.

Next year’s World Radiocommunication Conference 2027 could serve as an important international indicator, as it would help confirm which bands are internationally acknowledged, Chen said.

Licensed telecommunications operators must complete the construction of base stations and procedures required by the National Communications Commission, he said, adding that preparations would require at least one year.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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