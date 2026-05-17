為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Trump refuses to let Xi haggle over arms sales

    2026/05/17 03:00
    US President Donald Trump, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping inspect a guard of honor during a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: AFP

    US President Donald Trump, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping inspect a guard of honor during a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Thursday. Photo: AFP

    NO RESPONSE: During the talks between the two leaders, ‘Trump did not allow Xi to negotiate or haggle with him over Taiwan arms sales,’ an official said

    By Chung Li-hua / Staff reporter

    US President Donald Trump has kept China out of decision about arms sales to Taiwan, a Taiwanese national security official said yesterday while highlighting steady US-Taiwan policy signals following Trump’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping （習近平）.

    Trump on Friday wrapped up his state visit in China during which he met with Xi.

    The official, who declined to be named, said that to understand the US policy stance on Taiwan following the Trump-Xi meeting and subsequent remarks by Trump, it is best viewed through a series of coordinated statements from the White House, the Department of State and Trump himself.

    Taken together, the messages have remained broadly consistent, which are that there is “no change in US policy toward Taiwan, maintaining the status quo is a priority, and that arms sales are negotiated solely with Taipei,” they said.

    Referring to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s remarks on Thursday that there has been no change in US policy toward Taiwan, the Taiwanese official said Rubio offered the most direct confirmation from the administration following the meeting.

    The official said that the White House also amplified Rubio’s comments on social media, and Trump, in a separate Fox News interview, also said that “nothing has changed.”

    With the president and secretary of state making similar statements within 24 hours, the message was unambiguous, the official said.

    Trump in media interviews repeatedly referenced Xi raising the issue of Taiwanese independence, prompting some interpretations that he was drawing a red line on Taiwan in line with Beijing’s position, they said.

    However, a closer reading of the full context, including Trump’s call for China to “cool down,” suggested that he was less focused on defining Taiwan’s status, and more concerned about avoiding any moves that could disrupt the “status quo”, they said.

    Trump’s comments that he does not want to see Taiwan declare independence, or the US “travel 9,500 miles to fight a war,” reflected an effort to avoid being pulled into a conflict that would undermine stability and core US interests, rather than an attempt to define Taiwan’s political status on Beijing’s behalf, the official added.

    On arms sales, the official said that when Trump was asked whether he would approve more than US$10 billion in deals, he responded that he “may do it, may not do it,” declining to reveal the key factors behind any decision. Addressing Rubio’s remarks about how arms sales were not a major focus of the meeting and that Trump made it clear that he offered Xi no response or commitments on the matter, in addition to Trump telling the media that he would have to talk to the person that’s “running Taiwan” before making his decision on the arms deals, the Taiwanese official said that in this context, the US response is more of a warning to Beijing not to disrupt the “status quo.”

    The official said it has been made clear, including by Trump himself, that despite a range of requests from Xi, there was no response.

    “Trump did not allow Xi to negotiate or haggle with him over Taiwan arms sales,” they said.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖 圖 圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播