《TAIPEI TIMES》Exports hit record US$80.18bn on AI

Container ships dock at the Port of Kaohsiung on March 20. Photo: CNA

TECH WINNERS:Taiwan and South Korea reported robust trade, which suggests that they have critical advantages in the rapidly expanding AI supply chain, an official said

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter

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Exports last month surged to a new high, as booming demand tied to artificial intelligence （AI） infrastructure fueled shipments of advanced technology components, underscoring the nation’s pivotal role in the global semiconductor supply chain.

Outbound shipments climbed to US$80.18 billion, the highest ever for a single month, rising 61.8 percent from a year earlier and marking the 29th consecutive month of growth, the Ministry of Finance said yesterday.

“The surge was driven primarily by global investment in AI infrastructure,” Department of Statistics Director-General Beatrice Tsai （蔡美娜） said.

The mass production of next-generation AI computing systems has accelerated procurement across the semiconductor supply chain, she added.

Rising electronic component costs have also prompted manufacturers to bring forward purchases, while companies are building inventories more quickly ahead of new product launches, further supporting export momentum, Tsai said.

Supply constraints in the electronics industry also pushed up inflationary pressures within the supply chain.

Taiwan’s export price index rose at its fastest pace in nearly four years, reflecting higher costs for key materials and components.

Meanwhile, imports also climbed to a record high, highlighting global collaboration within the AI supply chain.

Taiwan last month imported US$58.91 billion worth of goods, up 38.3 percent from a year earlier, driven by export-related demand and increased purchases of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, Tsai said.

Imports of electronic components and capital equipment reached new monthly highs as global technology firms ramped up AI investments.

The nation last month posted a trade surplus of US$21.27 billion, a 206.8 percent jump from a year earlier.

Export growth momentum is expected to continue this month, with shipments projected to rise 44 percent to 51 percent year-on-year, Tsai said.

However, traditional industries showed subdued performance, with exports rising just 0.9 percent year-on-year and results mixed across sectors.

Machinery shipments grew 16.3 percent, supported by demand for semiconductor and laboratory equipment from the US, Europe and Southeast Asia. Electrical machinery exports rose 12 percent, benefiting from spillover demand from the AI sector and US infrastructure projects.

By contrast, exports of basic metals and related products fell 7.4 percent, while textile shipments dropped 10.3 percent amid weaker global demand. Transportation equipment exports declined 15.6 percent — the steepest drop among major categories — largely due to reduced shipments of auto parts to the US and passenger cars to the Middle East.

For the first quarter, Taiwan’s exports totaled US$195.74 billion, up 51.1 percent from a year earlier. The figure also surpassed the traditionally stronger fourth quarter of last year and exceeded the government’s forecast by 11.4 percentage points, suggesting the possibility of an upward revision to this year’s GDP growth.

Among major economies, Taiwan was the only one that posted export growth exceeding 50 percent in the first quarter, Tsai said.

South Korea also reported robust trade results, with exports last month reaching a record US$86.13 billion on strong global demand for memory chips.

The parallel surges suggests that both economies hold critical advantages in the rapidly expanding AI supply chain, she added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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