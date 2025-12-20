《TAIPEI TIMES》 Suspect and two more dead after attacks in MRTs

An ambulance is parked outside the Eslite Spectrum Nanxi store near Zhongshan MRT Station following an incident in which a man released smoke bombs and attacked bystanders in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters

TRAGEDY STRIKES TAIPEI:The suspect died after falling off a building after he threw smoke grenades into Taipei Main Station and went on a killing spree in Zhongshan

By Liu Ching-hou and Hsu Sheng-lun / Staff reporters, with CNA

A 27-year-old suspect allegedly threw smoke grenades in Taipei Main Station and then proceeded to Zhongshan MRT Station in a random killing spree that resulted in the death of the suspect and two other civilians, and seven injured, including one in critical condition as of press time last night.

The suspect, identified as a man surnamed Chang Wen （張文）, allegedly began the attack at Taipei Main Station, the Taipei Fire Department said, adding that it received a report at 5:24pm that smoke grenades had been thrown in the station.

One man in his 50s was rushed to hospital after a cardiac arrest due to the grenade incident, but despite efforts to resuscitate him, he was later pronounced dead.

Taipei Rapid Transit Corp （臺北大眾捷運） in a statement said smoke from the incident drifted onto station platforms, prompting trains to temporarily pass through without stopping.

Normal operations resumed after the smoke dissipated, it added.

The smoke grenades were thrown near Exit M7 of the station at about 5pm, it said, adding that the police and fire service were immediately notified.

He later headed north to the area outside Eslite Spectrum Nanxi near MRT Zhongshan Station and stabbed multiple people on the first and fourth floors of the department store, primarily in the neck, Taipei police said.

Mackay Memorial Hospital last night said that they had treated a man who had an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest, but he later died, making him the second civilian fatality in the case.

Taipei Mayor Chiang Wan-an （蔣萬安） told reporters the suspect was a Taiwanese man born in 1998, who is believed to have jumped to his death while being pursued by police.

Chang fell from the top of the Eslite department store in an apparent suicide attempt and later died of an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.

It is currently known that Chang had a criminal record.

He was scheduled to report for reserve military training on Nov. 25 last year, and an arrest warrant was issued on July 11 for violating the Punishment Act for Violation to Military Service System （妨害兵役治罪條例）.

Taipei prosecutors searched a place Chang rented in the city's Zhongzheng District and found materials on making Molotov cocktails inside the residence.

Premier Cho Jung-tai （卓榮泰） last night said he has instructed the National Police Agency to increase security at all national railway and bus stations, as well as at MRT stations and airports.

Chang was wearing what appeared to be body armor, a mask, and wielding a long knife, which he used to indiscriminately attack members of the public, Cho said, adding authorities will work through the night to determine his background and motivation.

President William Lai （賴清德） in a post on his Facebook page last night said the government will do its utmost to ensure public safety with heightened security measures.

A thorough investigation will be conducted in accordance with the law, and efforts made to swiftly clarify the facts of the attacks, he added.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

Investigators search for evidence after several smoke grenades were set off inside the Taipei Main Station yesterday. Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

Police step up patrols at an MRT station in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the police

SWAT team members leave Eslite Spectrum Nanxi store near Zhongshan station while the building is cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape, following an incident in which several were injured after a person released smoke bombs and attacked bystanders, in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Reuters/ Ann Wang

Premier Cho Jung-tai, front center, speaks to reporters at the Taipei Railway Station yesterday. Photo: CNA

