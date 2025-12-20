《TAIPEI TIMES》 Trump signs the NDAA into law, but adds caveat

The US, left, and Taiwanese national flags are pictured in Taipei in an undated photograph. Photo: Cheng I-hwa, Bloomberg

Staff writer, with CNA

US President Donald Trump on Thursday signed into law the National Defense Authorization Act （NDAA）, which includes authorization for up to US$1 billion for the Taiwan Security Cooperation Initiative.

The NDAA, signed by Trump after the US Senate passed it 77-20 on Wednesday, also expands opportunities for US Coast Guard training teams to operate in Taiwan and has a provision supporting Taiwan’s bid to join the IMF.

Passage of the NDAA, which authorizes the US government to spend more than US$900 billion on defense programs, does not guarantee that the funds would be appropriated.

The US Congress must still pass separate defense appropriation bills for the funds to be allocated.

In signing the bill, Trump said it supported critical objectives, but he expressed concerns about specific provisions, including a joint US-Taiwan plan for uncrewed and anti-uncrewed systems, and support for Taiwan’s IMF participation.

He argued that the provisions seek to “dictate the position of the United States in external military and foreign affairs,” and that he, as commander in chief and the president, would wield his constitutional authority over US military and foreign affairs matters.

Under the NDAA, the Pentagon is required to “enable fielding of uncrewed and anti-uncrewed systems capabilities” with Taiwan by March 1 next year, including coproducing the system for the use of the US and Taiwanese armies in compliance with the Taiwan Relations Act.

The US$1 billion authorized for the Taiwan Security Cooperation Initiative would go toward expanding support for medical equipment, supply capabilities and battlefield casualty care, the NDAA says.

The legislation also directs the Pentagon to develop a plan for enhanced joint Taiwan-US Coast Guard training, and the deployment of US personnel to Taiwan to bolster maritime security, law enforcement and deterrence.

TAIPEI TIMES

