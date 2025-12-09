《TAIPEI TIMES》Over 70％ favor YouTube and Facebook: poll

A photograph taken on May 25, 2021, shows a person holding a smartphone in front of a display of social media logos. Photo: Reuters

By Chiu Chiao-jeng / Staff reporter

YouTube, Facebook and Instagram are the top three social media platforms favored by Taiwanese Internet users, a survey by the Market Intelligence and Consulting Institute （MIC） showed.

請繼續往下閱讀...

More than 72 percent of respondents selected the first two as their most frequented platforms, while the third garnered 44.7 percent, the survey of Taiwan’s social media and communication behavior showed.

They were followed by online forum Dcard （17.6 percent）, Threads （17.5 percent） and Professional Technology Temple （PTT）, the nation’s largest online bulletin board system （17.1 percent）, indicating a trend toward diversification in social media usage, the study showed.

Respondents said they used social media to watch entertainment content, communicate with friends and family, obtain news and information, and seek consumer and financial advice, the study said.

Content needs ranged from lifestyle entertainment to practical information, it added.

Social media usage showed a clear generational divide, MIC senior industry analyst Hung Chi-ya （洪齊亞） said.

The 18-24 age group preferred Instagram （78 percent）, Dcard （45.9 percent） and Threads （44 percent）, indicating that younger users were more inclined toward image-oriented, anonymous and community-interaction social platforms, Hung said.

PTT has the highest usage rate among the 35-44 age group （27.8 percent）, the study showed.

More than 70 percent of Facebook users were aged 35 or older, and about 60 percent were aged 18 to 34, the study showed.

YouTube is a platform used across all age groups, hitting a high of 70.6 percent among the 18-24 age group, it said.

In terms of social media influence, 24.2 percent of users experienced anxiety from not checking social media updates, with anxiety rates rising as high as 34.9 percent among the 18-24 age group and 32.9 percent among the 25-34 age group, the study said.

Additionally, 52.5 percent of respondents reported being motivated to personally try something after seeing others share interesting experiences, indicating that “experiential content” has a high conversion potential, especially among the 25-34 age group （60.3 percent） and the 18-24 age group （57.8 percent）, who are the most active in taking action, it showed.

Among them, the 18-34 age group was not only the most affected by information anxiety, but also the demographic with the greatest potential to convert into actual actions driven by social media, Hung said.

Brands that effectively utilize experience sharing and community-driven strategies have the potential to significantly increase the reach and conversion rates of their products or services, she said.

In terms of messaging apps, Line topped the list at 89.7 percent, led by the 45-65 age group at 94 percent, the study showed.

Facebook Messenger was the most popular among those aged 18 to 24 at 50 percent, indicating that preferences for messaging tools vary across different age groups, it said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法