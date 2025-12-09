為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁 > 焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》US NDAA draft to bolster Taiwan security

    2025/12/09 03:00
    The US Capitol building in Washington is pictured on Sept. 19. Photo: Reuters

    The US Capitol building in Washington is pictured on Sept. 19. Photo: Reuters

    REQUIREMENTS:The US defense secretary must submit a Taiwan security assistance road map and an appraisal of Washington’s ability to respond to Indo-Pacific conflict

    Staff writer, with CNA

    The US Congress has released a new draft of the National Defense Authorization Act （NDAA）, which includes up to US$1 billion in funding for Taiwan-related security cooperation next year.

    The version published on Sunday by US House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson removed earlier language that would have invited Taiwan to participate in the US-led Rim of the Pacific Exercise （RIMPAC）.

    A statement on Johnson’s Web page said the NDAA “enhances U.S. defense initiatives in the Indo-Pacific to bolster Taiwan’s defense and support Indo-Pacific allies.”

    The bill would require the US secretary of defense to “enable fielding of uncrewed and anti-uncrewed systems capabilities” with Taiwan by March 1 next year.

    The systems must comply with the Taiwan Relations Act, and be usable by Taiwanese and US forces, it said.

    Up to US$1 billion of the fiscal budget for next year could be allocated to support security cooperation initiatives with Taiwan, and to expand its medical equipment, supply capacity and combat casualty-care capabilities, the draft said.

    The new version was produced after the US Senate and the US House of Representatives combined their versions into a unified bill.

    The draft requires annual reports to the US Congress through 2029 on reciprocal procurement memoranda, and authorizes planning for joint maritime operations and leadership training between the US Coast Guard and Taiwan’s Coast Guard Administration.

    Projected 2026 to 2030 costs include deployments of US Coast Guard operational training teams to Taiwan to improve maritime security, law-enforcement capacity and deterrence.

    The US secretary of defense’s office would be required to submit a Taiwan security assistance road map, and a study assessing Washington’s rapid mobilization, deployment and sustainment abilities in responding to potential conflicts in the Taiwan Strait, the South China Sea and other Indo-Pacific hotspots, the bill said.

    It would also evaluate joint and allied operational capacity, with particular focus on coordination with Taiwan, Japan, Australia and the Philippines, it added.

    Final funding levels would depend on future appropriations legislation.

    “This legislation includes important House-passed provisions to ensure our military forces remain the most lethal in the world and can deter any adversary,” Johnson said. “[US] President [Donald] Trump has made clear the past few decades of investments propping up communist China’s aggression must come to an end, and this bill includes important guardrails to protect America’s long-term investments, economic interests and sensitive data.”

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    免費訂閱《自由體育》電子報

    熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應
    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播