《TAIPEI TIMES》Delegation from Panama arrives

Members of a parliamentary delegation from Panama are received at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport by Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

EUROPEAN VISITORS:A delegation from the Danish parliament is also visiting Taiwan, looking to discuss regional security and promote closer bilateral ties

By Huang Ching-hsuan and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA

A delegation of Panamanian lawmakers arrived in Taiwan yesterday, the first time Panamanian National Assembly members have visited Taiwan since the nation switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China in 2017.

The nine-member group led by Manuel Cohen Salerno and Roland Ameth de Gracia, cochairs for Panama on the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China （IPAC）, are to meet with Vice President Hsiao Bi-khim （蕭美琴） and attend a banquet hosted by Minister of Foreign Affairs Lin Chia-lung （林佳龍）, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Cohen and De Gracia would also be visiting Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu （韓國瑜） and the Ministry of Economic Affairs, the International Trade Administration, the International Cooperation and Development Fund, Hsinchu Science Park, the Industrial Technology Research Institute, the Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute’s Tainan branch, Shalun Smart Renewable Energy Science Park and Chimei Museum, it said.

The delegation, which is to stay until Saturday, hopes to develop a deeper understanding of Taiwan’s politics, economy and society, as well as high-tech development, the ministry said.

Panama is an important shipping, logistics, service-industry and financial hub, the ministry said, adding that Taiwan is not only a big user of the Panama Canal, but also the second-largest export market for Panamanian goods.

There is great potential for Taiwan-Panama collaboration in smart logistics, semiconductors and artificial intelligence, and Taiwan hopes to establish a mutually beneficial partnership, the ministry added.

The trip comes amid reports that China had sought to block it.

A report by The Associated Press on Thursday last week, citing the Panamanian daily La Prensa, said that Chinese embassy staff in Panama asked a total of 10 lawmakers to “immediately cancel” plans to visit Taiwan.

Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino said before the trip that it did not have his administration’s approval.

In comments cited by AP, several lawmakers defended the visit, saying it would give them exposure to “models and experiences” relevant to Panama’s modernization, while others pointed to “investment and cooperation” opportunities.

Panama’s Metro Libre reported that the lawmakers said the visit was arranged at Taiwan’s invitation, with lodging, meals and transportation to be covered by the Taiwanese government.

Previously commenting on China’s interference with the lawmakers’ planned trip, the ministry condemned Beijing for once again trying to intervene in Taiwan’s “normal exchanges with other countries.”

It said that Taiwan has always taken an open-minded and friendly stance to equally conduct exchanges with friends from around the world that hold the same ideals of democracy, freedom, respect for human rights and rule of law.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the Danish parliament is visiting Taiwan for a second consecutive year, looking to discuss regional security and promote closer bilateral ties, the ministry said.

Led by Kasper Roug, vice chairman of the Parliamentary Taiwan Friendship Group, the four-member delegation also includes Thomas Jensen, Alex Ahrendtsen and Morten Klessen, all members of the Folketing, Denmark’s national legislature, the ministry said in a statement.

The visit, which is to last until Friday, is meant to gain a firsthand understanding of Taiwan’s political and economic developments, the cross-strait situation and regional security, it said.

During their five-day visit, the group is to meet with Hsiao and attend a banquet hosted by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Francois Wu （吳志中）.

The last time a group of Danish parliamentarians visited Taiwan was in November last year.

