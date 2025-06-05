為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Marshall Islands, NSB sign security cooperation pact

    National Security Bureau Director-General Tsai Ming-yen, right, and Marshallese Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Kalani Kaneko shake hands yesterday after signing a letter of intent on security cooperation. Photo: CNA

    2025/06/05 03:00

    By Sam Garcia / Staff writer, with CNA

    National Security Bureau （NSB） Director-General Tsai Ming-yen （蔡明彥） and Marshallese Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Kalani Kaneko yesterday signed a letter of intent on security cooperation.

    The letter is aimed at strengthening the security partnership between Taiwan and the Marshall Islands, the bureau said in a statement.

    A Marshallese delegation, led by Marshallese President Hilda Heine, is visiting Taiwan from Monday to Saturday.

    During Tsai’s security inspection ahead of President William Lai’s （賴清德） visit to the Marshall Islands in November last year, Heine said that the Marshall Islands established its National Security Office “in response to external maritime threats and infiltration into the country,” the bureau said.

    Heine proposed that the two nations sign a letter of intent to expand cooperation in maritime awareness, cybersecurity and countering foreign malign influence, “to enhance the overall security capacity of the Marshall Islands,” it said.

    The bureau said that China has attempted “to influence political situations in the South Pacific through cyberintrusions and the spread of disinformation” in recent years.

    Concerned about threats China poses to its allies, Taiwan is cooperating with the Marshall Islands and other nations to “enhance cybersecurity defense capabilities and counter China’s cognitive warfare,” it said.

    Heine designated Kaneko to represent the Marshall Islands in signing the letter of intent, which marks “a new chapter in Taiwan-Marshall Islands security cooperation,” the bureau said.

    Both sides would cooperate on a wide range of initiatives, from intelligence sharing to capacity-building programs, striving to safeguard regional security and stability and counter threats posed by external hostile forces, it said.

    Ambassador to the Marshall Islands Steve Hsia （夏季昌）, Marshallese Minister of Education Joe Bejang and Marshallese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade Secretary Isabela Silk also attended the signing ceremony.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

