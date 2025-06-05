為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

關閉此視窗 請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 軍武 社會 生活 健康 國際 地方 蒐奇
財富自由 財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報 APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報 Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Woman sentenced to six years for recruiting for China

    A surveillance camera is silhouetted behind a Chinese national flag in Beijing on Nov. 3, 2022. Photo: Reuters

    A surveillance camera is silhouetted behind a Chinese national flag in Beijing on Nov. 3, 2022. Photo: Reuters

    2025/06/05 03:00

    By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA

    The High Court yesterday found a New Taipei City woman guilty of charges related to helping Beijing secure surrender agreements from military service members.

    Lee Huei-hsin （李慧馨） was sentenced to six years and eight months in prison for breaching the National Security Act （國家安全法）, making illegal compacts with government employees and bribery, the court said.

    The verdict is final.

    Lee, the manager of a temple in the city’s Lujhou District （蘆洲）, was accused of arranging for eight service members to make surrender pledges to the Chinese People’s Liberation Army in exchange for money, the court said.

    The pledges, which required them to provide identification and proof of service documents, were recorded on video and conducted while dressed in military uniforms next to China’s national flag, it said.

    Chinese officials recruited Lee at a religious event in China and instructed her to use her connections to find military personnel who had incurred debts, the court said.

    She also assisted China’s intelligence service to obtain national secrets and recruit informants in the military, it said.

    Bonus payments were provided as an incentive for the military personnel to introduce other vulnerable colleagues to Lee and her handlers, it said.

    Lee’s sentencing was reduced following her admission of guilt during the investigation, the verdict said.

    Five active duty service members received sentences ranging from five years and eight months in prison to three years and two months, depending on the severity of the crime and their compliance with the investigation, it said.

    Some of the active duty personnel involved in Lee’s scheme who received heavier sentences had recruited fellow military members for payment or received a salary to regularly report secrets, it said.

    The court also sentenced a retired service member to six months in prison for photographing materials used in the presidential national security brief, it said.

    Another retired service member was sentenced to four years and eight months in prison for taking bribes while working for the government, it said.

    The court sentenced Lee’s subordinate in the scheme to two years and two months in prison, the court said.

    The defendants’ ability to appeal their sentences varies according to the circumstances of each case, it added.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    圖
    圖
    相關新聞
    焦點今日熱門
    看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團

    網友回應

    載入中
    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播