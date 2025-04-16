《TAIPEI TIMES》Instances of infant abuse rise 1.2-fold in five years

Ministry of Health and Welfare officials and physicians hold placards at a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Lin Hui-chin, Taipei Times

HELP FOR PARENTS:An expert said parents should not watch videos made by celebrities that make child-raising seem simple, as they would only increase anxiety

By Lin Hui-chin and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Cases of infant abuse have increased 1.2-fold over the past five years, with more than 2,000 being subject to abuse every year, the Ministry of Health and Welfare said in a report yesterday.

Department of Protective Services Director-General Chang Hsiu-yuan （張秀鴛） said that the rise in reported cases was due to increased alertness among the public.

More than 93 percent of reported incidents occur within the home, with 84 percent of those responsible being the parents, Chang said.

Forty-nine percent of cases involved physical abuse such as slapping, while 44 percent were neglect, such as leaving an infant alone or failure to pay attention to their health, she said.

Fifty-two percent of parents report losing their temper and resorting to abuse due to everyday incidents such as eating habits, non-sleeping, messy toys, fights between siblings, diaper changes and tardiness, the report said.

Eighteen percent of parents complained about constant crying, while 15 percent showed an apparent lack of knowledge regarding child-rearing basics, such as not leaving infants alone, Chang said.

Pediatrician Chen Mu-jung （陳木榮） said he had seen young parents leave a three-month-old crying on the sofa all night because the wife was mad at the husband.

People need to be mentally prepared to be parents, because they will face new challenges, Chen said.

Taiwan Developmentally Appropriate Practices College deputy secretary-general Yang Pei-lian （楊珮璉） said that first-time mothers are often confused about whether they are doing things right as they struggle to manage a baby who cries regardless of their actions.

Others feel as if they are nothing but a tool to placate the baby, while their attempts to seek help from parents or in-laws are met with statements such as: “Child-rearing is a difficult process,” Yang said.

As long as a child’s sleep and food needs are met, they will gain a sense of security and safety from a regular schedule, she said, adding that this tells the child that the parent will take care of them and they do not have to cry to get attention.

Parents should not watch videos made by celebrities or online personalities that make child-raising seem simple, as they would only make the parent more anxious, she said.

Child-raising advice differs from generation to generation, so some advice from previous generations should not be heeded, Yang said, adding that parents should not recriminate themselves, should focus on their child’s needs and should listen to positive feedback.

