《TAIPEI TIMES》TSMC to unveil capacity expansion plan on March 31

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co chief executive officer C.C. Wei, right, speaks at an investment announcement as US President Donald Trump stands by in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington on March 3. Photo: Bloomberg

2025/03/22 03:00

KAOHSIUNG CEREMONY:The contract chipmaker is planning to build 5 fabs in the southern city to gradually expand its 2-nanometer chip capacity

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co （TSMC, 台積電）, the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, yesterday said it plans to hold a ceremony on March 31 to unveil a capacity expansion plan for its most advanced 2-nanometer chips in Kaohsiung, demonstrating its commitment to further investment at home.

The ceremony is to be hosted by TSMC cochief operating officer Y.P. Chyn （秦永沛）. It did not disclose whether Premier Cho Jung-tai （卓榮泰） and high-ranking government officials would attend the ceremony. More details are to be released next week, it said.

The chipmaker’s latest move came after its announcement earlier this month of an additional US$100 billion of investment in the US, prompting concern over technology outflow and the risk of losing its competitive edge. TSMC said it would use the new investment to build three new advanced chip manufacturing fabs, two advanced packaging plants and a research and development center.

Together with its previously announced US$65 billion investment in its Arizona fabs, TSMC plans to invest a total of US$165 billion in the US.

The latest move is widely considered as a strong signal that TSMC remains deeply rooted in Taiwan in terms of technology and investment. TSMC plans to build 11 production lines this year and its core technology would stay at home, TSMC chief executive officer C.C. Wei （魏哲家） has said.

TSMC has said it is on schedule to ramp up mass production of its first 2-nanometer chips in the second half of this year at a fab in Hsinchu, ahead of its global competitors.

TSMC’s 2-nanometer technology would be the most advanced foundry technology when it enters volume production, it said.

TSMC is planning to build 5 fabs in Kaohsiung to gradually expand 2-nanometer chip capacity.

