《TAIPEI TIMES》Shanlan Express tourism train to launch next month

A person holds a transparent ticket for Taiwan Railway Corp’s new Shanlan Express tourism train in Hualien County yesterday. Photo: Tsai Yun-rong, Taipei Times

2025/03/20 03:00

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter, in Hualien

The Shanlan Express （山嵐號）, or “Mountain Mist Express,” is scheduled to launch on April 19 as part of the centennial celebration of the inauguration of the Taitung Line.

The tourism express train was renovated from the Taiwan Railway Corp’s EMU500 commuter trains. It has four carriages and a seating capacity of 60 passengers. Lion Travel is arranging railway tours for the express service.

Several news outlets were invited to experience the pilot tour on the new express train service, which is to operate between Hualien Railway Station and Chihshang （池上） Railway Station in Taitung County.

It would also be the first tourism service train operating specifically between Hualien and Taitung counties, Lion Travel said.

Passengers would disembark at a few stops along the way, including Shoufong （壽豐）, Yuli （玉里）, Dongli （東里） and Fonglin （鳳林） townships.

From the platform of the Shoufong Railway Station, passengers can see the Coastal Mountain Range in the distance. They can also take a picture with the train and mountain range from a bridge near the station.

A guided tour would be offered in Yuli, where travelers can learn about the town’s history as the former terminal station of the Hualien-Taitung light rail, make soap and try local dishes. Dongli is reputed to be the most beautiful station on the mountain railway line, where travelers can see paddy fields.

One of Taiwan’s six certified “slow cities” by Cittaslow International, Fonglin has a rich immigration history dating back to the Japanese colonial era and is an important city to explore Hakka culture.

The design of the Shanlan Express was inspired by the scenery during the four seasons along the East Rift Valley, with yellow and green as the primary colors, the travel agency said.

The lunch that was served on board was prepared by award-winning chef Yeh Chi-lung （葉志隆）, a Hualien County native. Yeh used ingredients produced by residents in Hualien and Taitung counties, and by indigenous peoples, such as the dumplings made using foxtail millet, rice produced in Taitung County’s Chihshang Township （池上）, ducks raised in Hualien County’s Fuli Township （富里） and pork produced in Hualien.

For desserts, travelers can try wagashi, a Japanese-style pastry, made by Town Studio, a coffee shop in Hualien County’s Yuli.

The train’s interior design features green velvet seats, floor-to-ceiling windows and an onboard lighting system that changes when the train passes through tunnels.

The train cabins are scented with Indian sandalwood and green cardamom fragrances. An aromatherapy room was installed in the fourth carriage, which features the scent of Taiwania.

Travelers can book tickets for the tourism express train only or purchase tour packages that include accommodation. A one-way ticket costs NT$3,900, which includes lunch, certificates, gifts and insurance.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

The interior of Taiwan Railway Corp’s new Shanlan Express tourism train is pictured in Hualien County yesterday. Photo: CNA

