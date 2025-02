Two EVA Air aircraft are pictured at an airport in an undated photograph. Photo: Tsai Yung-jung, Taipei Times

2025/02/27 03:00

By Sam Garcia / Staff writer, with CNA

EVA Air is prohibiting the use of portable chargers on board all flights starting from Saturday, while China Airlines is advising passengers not to use them, following the lead of South Korean airlines.

請繼續往下閱讀...

Current regulations prohibit portable chargers and lithium batteries from check-in luggage and require them to be properly packed in carry-on baggage, EVA Air said.

To improve onboard safety, portable chargers and spare lithium batteries would be prohibited from use on all fights starting on Saturday, it said.

Passengers are advised to fully charge electronic devices before boarding and use the AC and USB charging outlets at their seat, it said.

South Korea implemented a similar ban on Feb. 13 as a precaution against potential battery fires, following an incident last month in which an Air Busan aircraft caught fire, although the exact cause remains unclear.

China Airlines said that passengers must carry portable charges with them and cannot pack them in checked baggage for safety reasons.

Passengers are advised not to use portable charges while on board flights, it said.

Mandarin Airlines, China Airlines’ regional airline company, follows the same regulations.

Starlux Airlines has banned the use of portable chargers on board since the airline’s launch in 2018.

The airline advised passengers to use the charging ports provided near their seats.

Additional reporting by Tsai Yun-jung

新聞來源:TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法