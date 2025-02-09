《TAIPEI TIMES》 Officials sent to the US to discuss Trump tariffs

Minister of Economic Affairs J.W. Kuo speaks to reporters in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

2025/02/09 03:00

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with Reuters and CNA

Taiwan has sent officials to Washington to discuss possible tariffs that US President Donald Trump might implement, and has made preparations should they be imposed, Minister of Economic Affairs J.W. Kuo （郭智輝） said yesterday.

請繼續往下閱讀...

Tech firms in Taiwan, including the world’s largest contract chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co （TSMC）, face the possibility that Trump would follow through on threats to put tariffs on imported chips.

The president during his campaign had accused Taiwan of “stealing” the US’ semiconductor business.

Trump on Friday said he plans to announce reciprocal tariffs on many economies by tomorrow or Tuesday, a major escalation of his offensive to reshape global trade relationships in ways he considers to be in the US’ favor.

Asked about chip tariffs, Kuo said that he had dispatched a deputy minister and a deputy section chief to Washington.

Kuo did not identify the officials, but sources said they could be Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs Cynthia Kiang （江文若） and Industrial Development Administration Deputy Director-General Chen Pei-li （陳佩利）.

They are prepared to provide good explanations to Trump’s people about Taiwan’s chip industry, Kuo said.

“Taiwan is the United States’ best partner,” he added.

Taiwan has repeatedly said its chip sector and US companies have a “win-win” cooperation.

Kuo said that TSMC makes semiconductors designed and sold by US businesses, while shouldering the lion’s share of capital expenditures, and that it was a relationship that favors the US.

Taiwan’s manufacturing capabilities is rooted in its know-how and patents from now-defunct Radio Corporation of America, he said, adding that the nation has always respected intellectual property laws.

“We paid for every intellectual property we acquired,” Kuo said. “Taiwan is not the semiconductor tech thief they are looking for.”

Taiwan has been the US’ finest trade partner and the current disagreement likely originated from certain apprehension about the inherent risks of being a part of the chipmaking industry, Kuo said.

Taipei would pursue all available communication channels with Washington, to deal with the ramifications of the Trump administration’s economic policy and shifts in the global trade environment, he said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法