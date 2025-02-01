為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    焦點

    《TAIPEI TIMES》 Taiwan says government agencies should not use DeepSeek, citing security concerns

    The DeepSeek logo, a keyboard and robot hands are pictured in an illustration taken on Jan. 27. Photo: Reuters

    The DeepSeek logo, a keyboard and robot hands are pictured in an illustration taken on Jan. 27. Photo: Reuters

    2025/02/01 03:00

    By Ben Blanchard / Reuters, TAIPEI

    The Ministry of Digital Affairs said today that government departments should not use Chinese startup DeepSeek's artificial intelligence （AI） service, stating that as the product is from China it represents a security concern.

    Democratically-governed Taiwan has long been wary of Chinese tech given Beijing's sovereignty claims over the island and its military and political threats against the government in Taipei.

    In a statement, the ministry said that government departments are not allowed to use DeepSeek's AI service to "prevent information security risks".

    "DeepSeek's AI service is a Chinese product, and its operation involves cross-border transmission and information leakage and other information security concerns, and is a product that jeopardizes the country's information security," the ministry said.

    The ministry said it will continue to keep abreast of relevant technological developments and make "timely adjustments" to its information security policies in order to safeguard security.

    Earlier today, South Korea's information privacy watchdog said it plans to ask DeepSeek about how the personal information of users is managed.

    Authorities in France, Italy and Ireland and other countries have also been looking into DeepSeek's use of personal data.

    新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

