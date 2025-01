People board a train at Taipei Railway Station yesterday, ahead of the start of the nine-day Lunar New Year holiday today. Photo: Lo Pei-de, Taipei Times

2025/01/25 03:00

By Lery Hiciano / Staff writer, with CNA

Pharmacies and clinics that remain open during the Lunar New Year would be rewarded with an extra 30 percent in fees, the Ministry of Health and Welfare announced yesterday, as flu-like illnesses are expected to continue surging during the holiday.

The Centers for Disease Control has also incentivized hospitals to open respiratory disease clinics from Monday to Friday, Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Lin Ching-yi (林靜儀) said.

Clinics and community pharmacies that provide medical services from Tuesday next week to Feb. 2 would receive a 30 percent boost to consultation and pharmaceutical service fees, the ministry said.

These incentives are to prevent those with mild symptoms from overwhelming emergency rooms, Lin said.

The CDC has predicted that the peak of the flu season would take place around Lunar New Year.

This is the first time that the government would be implementing rewards for clinics and hospitals since the COVID-19 pandemic, National Health Insurance Administration (NHIA) Director-General Shih Chung-liang (石崇良) said.

The incentives are estimated to total about NT$114 million (US$3.49 million), Shih added.

The NHIA Web site provides information on clinics’ and pharmacies’ opening hours and available services, but people can also call the toll-free hotline or use the National Health Insurance express app (全民健保行動快易通) for more assistance.

The toll-free service hotline is 0800-030-598, available from 9am to 5pm daily; people can also dial (02) 4128-678 on mobile phones.

In related news, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) yesterday forecast cold weather in the run-up to Lunar New Year’s Day on Wednesday next week, followed by another cold air mass arriving next Saturday.

A cold surge is expected starting tomorrow night until Wednesday.

Lows are to dip to 8°C in northern Taiwan, 9°C to 11°C in central Taiwan, and 12°C to 14°C in southern and eastern Taiwan, CWA data showed.

Daytime highs would hover at 13°C to 16°C in the north, 16°C to 20°C in central Taiwan and above 20°C in the south.

Northern, eastern and mountainous regions in central and southern Taiwan could see sporadic showers, while the rest of the island would be cloudy, the CWA said.

Cloudy to sunny skies would be seen across Taiwan on Lunar New Year’s Day during daytime until the weekend.

Sporadic showers are expected in the eastern half of Taiwan.

Daytime highs would reach 20°C across the country, but would drop significantly at night, the agency said.

With the arrival of a cold air mass on Saturday next week, chilly weather is forecast across northern Taiwan in the day and the rest of the country at nighttime.

Central and southern Taiwan would see a few cloudy and sunny days this weekend.

The north, east and mountainous regions are forecast to experience sporadic showers and potentially heavy rain.

Temperatures in the northern half of the country would drop to 12°C to 14°C, while a range of 15°C to 26°C is expected in southwestern Taiwan, the CWA said.

