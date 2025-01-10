《TAIPEI TIMES》Lai says Taiwan to uphold peace through strength

Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute president David Trulio, left, exchanges gifts with President William Lai at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the Presidential Office

2025/01/10 03:00

By Fion Khan / Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan would uphold “peace through strength” when facing the expansion of authoritarianism, President William Lai （賴清德） said yesterday during a meeting with a delegation from the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute.

請繼續往下閱讀...

Former US president Ronald Reagan, who made the “six assurances” to Taiwan in 1982, was a good friend of Taiwan, Lai said.

“Peace through strength” is particularly important to safeguard freedom, democracy, peace and the rule-based international order in the face of authoritarian expansion, he said.

The foundation promotes personal freedom, economic opportunity, global democracy and national dignity, he said, expressing hope that Taiwan and the US would continue to deepen bilateral ties.

Lai also vowed to implement his “Four Pillars of Peace” action plan to strengthen national defense capability and economic security while demonstrating leadership regarding cross-strait relations.

Taiwan would promote value diplomacy and deepen cooperation with the US and other democratic countries to ensure regional peace and stability, and to safeguard democracy and freedom, he added.

Freedom is a universal right that no one should be deprived of, foundation president David Trulio said.

“Taiwan’s open society and thriving democracy make the commitment to freedom here plain for all to see,” he said.

Maintaining peace through strength is crucial in cross-strait relations, and it includes a strong partnership between the US and Taiwan, and the US’ sustained deterrence, Trulio said.

After the foundation’s last visit in October 2023 during the administration of former president Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文）, the latest visit is crucial, as the new US administration is to be inaugurated in 10 days, Trulio added.

“It has been plain to see that Taiwan stands strong as a vibrant democracy, with political parties sharing a commitment to democratic principles,” he said. “It is also plain to see that Taiwan’s advanced economy and global technological leadership present positive opportunities for the US.”

Trulio expressed hope that the two countries would continue to deepen their shared commitment to freedom, democracy, economy, security and stability.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法