《TAIPEI TIMES》 Typhoon Gaemi to make landfall tomorrow: CWA

2024/07/23 03:00

By Esme Yeh / Staff writer, with CNA

Tropical Storm Gaemi strengthened into a typhoon at 2pm yesterday, and could make landfall in Yilan County tomorrow, the Central Weather Administration （CWA） said yesterday.

The agency was scheduled to issue a sea warning at 11:30pm yesterday, and could issue a land warning later today.

Gaemi was moving north-northwest at 4kph, carrying maximum sustained winds near its center of up to 118.8kph and gusts of 154.8kph.

The circumference is forecast to reach eastern Taiwan tomorrow morning, with the center making landfall in Yilan County later that night before departing from the north coast, CWA weather forecaster Kuan Shin-ping （官欣平） said yesterday.

Uncertainty remains and continued observation is needed, as Gaemi appears to be adjusting its course, he said.

Another CWA forecaster, Liu Yu-chi （劉宇其）, said that Gaemi could turn more southward or northward, but either way, it would affect Taiwan.

The storm is to affect the nation the most from tomorrow to Thursday, and could also affect Matsu after it reaches the northern Taiwan Strait on Thursday and Friday, Liu said.

Kuan said that Gaemi would not accelerate until tomorrow morning, as its structure has yet to form fully.

The storm would bring rainfall mainly to northern Taiwan, Yilan County and the mountainous areas, he said.

Liu added that Gaemi would also bring strong winds and extremely heavy rain in central and southern Taiwan.

Kuan warned of flooding or even saltwater encroachment in western Taiwan and along the Tamsui River, as well as rogue waves in coastal areas of northern, eastern and southwestern Taiwan, including Orchid Island, Green Island and Matsu.

