《TAIPEI TIMES》 Bureau forecasts rainy skies thanks to plum rain front

2019-06-23 03:00

/ Staff writer, with CNA

A new plum rain front approaching Taiwan is forecast to bring rain to most of the country today, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday.

Northern, central and southern Taiwan could expect rain and thunderstorms, while western parts of the nation would experience isolated showers, the bureau said.

Although the rain would slacken tomorrow when the plum rain front begins to weaken, occasional showers and thunderstorms would continue across the nation, particularly in northern areas, the bureau said.

Daytime temperatures in the north and Hualien would be relatively comfortable at 27°C to 28°C today and tomorrow, it said.

Elsewhere in Taiwan, the weather would be hot and humid today and tomorrow, with daytime temperatures of at least 30°C, the bureau said.

Yesterday, daytime highs soared past 33°C in most of Taiwan, with areas near mountains in Kaohsiung and Pingtung recording 36°C, due to warm southwesterly winds, the bureau said.

The temperature also rose above 36°C in Huadong Valley （花東縱谷）, a long narrow basin between the central and coastal mountain ranges, the bureau said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

Women carry umbrellas to protect themselves from the sun in Kaohsiung yesterday. According to the Central Weather Bureau, the highest temperatures in Taiwan yesterday occurred in Kaohsiung, and Pingtung and Taitung counties, with temperatures reaching 35.2°C to 36.2°C. Photo: Huang Chih-yuan, Taipei Times

想看更多新聞嗎？現在用APP看新聞還可以抽獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法