《TAIPEI TIMES》 Saint Kitts prime minister in Taipei to improve ties

2019-04-17 03:00

By Su Yung-yao and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Timothy Harris yesterday arrived in Taipei to talk about interaction between the two nations and measures to deepen bilateral partnerships.

President Tsai Ing-wen （蔡英文） and Vice President Chen Chien-jen （陳建仁） greeted Harris at a ceremony that included a 19-gun salute and honor guard.

Saint Kitts and Nevis has recognized Taiwan for 35 years, during which the two nations have worked together on issues such as democracy, human rights and the rule of law, Harris said.

Although geographically distant, the two nations have never collaborated closer in the areas of culture, education and science, among others, Harris said.

Harris praised Tsai’s “extraordinary leadership” and said that her election represented true progress in Taiwan’s democratization.

Saint Kitts and Nevis is looking forward to continuing to support and give voice to Taiwan at international events, as it has done for many years, Harris said.

He thanked Tsai on behalf of his nation and said that he would continue to deepen friendly ties, adding that he hoped for cordial and lasting relations between the two nations.

“We hope that in the not-so-distant future, Taiwan could truly and reasonably participate in international affairs,” Harris said.

This is the fourth time that Harris has visited Taiwan since taking office, showing the emphasis he has placed on ties with Taiwan, Tsai said.

Taiwan became the first diplomatic ally of Saint Kitts and Nevis when it was founded in 1983, Tsai said, adding that last year, it sent an honor guard to attend the Caribbean nation’s 35th National Day celebrations.

It was the first time the honor huard had ever set foot on foreign soil to perform, demonstrating the strength of relations between the two nations, Tsai said.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

%http://www.taipeitimes.com/

President Tsai Ing-wen, right, claps after presenting the Order of Propitious Clouds to Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Timothy Harris at the Presidential Office in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

