颱風山陀兒襲台 英美2追風者目睹「強風肆虐高雄」即時畫面

以拍攝極端天氣影片為職業的英國追風者雷諾斯（James Reynolds）日前提前駐守高雄，並拍攝到山陀兒帶來的狂風豪雨。（圖擷取自@James Reynolds 社群平台「X」）

2024/10/03 19:24

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕山陀兒颱風今（3）日中午登陸高雄小港，強烈風雨也對當地帶來嚴重風雨災情。以拍攝極端天氣影片為職業的英國追風者雷諾斯（James Reynolds）與美國追風者莫格曼（Josh Morgerman），日前提前駐守高雄，並雙雙拍攝到山陀兒帶來的狂風豪雨，2人將即時影像上傳至社群平台「X」（前推特），吸引上萬人次觀看。

據悉，雷諾斯搶在山陀兒颱風登陸前，就在9月底抵達高雄，並陸續發布他拍攝山陀兒對當地帶來的影響。從雷諾斯發布的多部影片顯示，他起初先是說明颱風速度緩慢，直到10月3日上午，隨著颱風距離台灣越來越近，高雄海邊出現猛烈大浪，風速也逐漸增強。

不僅如此，雷諾斯還拍攝到高雄街頭一處大型路樹被連根拔起、紅毛港文化園區的標示牌也大幅傾斜，以及他在一間加油站目睹室外雷聲大作、金屬物品被強風吹得東倒西歪的混亂畫面。雷諾斯稱，隨著颱風中心開始影響台灣，讓他所在的高雄市天氣狀況變得越來越差。

另一名追風者莫格曼，則是前往高雄旗津拍攝強風暴雨。莫格曼在文中直言，山陀兒帶來的毀滅性狂風，讓他認為山陀兒是個奇怪的風暴，感覺上比美國4級颶風海倫（HELENE）更加強烈，更強調山陀兒絕對不是普通的1級颶風等級，因為自己從未經歷過這種等級的1級颶風，

After lurking for days ashore #typhoon #krathon is almost here - a quick update from Kaohsiung city, #taiwan pic.twitter.com/iIoLDXm1y5 — James Reynolds （@EarthUncutTV） October 2, 2024

Conditions starting to get hazardous on the roads, many tree branches coming down and larger trees too south of Kaohsiung #typhoon #krathon pic.twitter.com/7M4SuVH1uv — James Reynolds （@EarthUncutTV） October 3, 2024

Ducked into a gas station about 15km south of downtown Kaohsiung city, conditions continuing to deteriorate as the core of #typhoon #krathon starts to impact the coast pic.twitter.com/lA7AvUTVLl — James Reynolds （@EarthUncutTV） October 3, 2024

Atrocious conditions out here now south of Kaohsiung in eyewall of #typhoon #Krathon in #Taiwan pic.twitter.com/cGq6HWvFR8 — James Reynolds （@EarthUncutTV） October 3, 2024

Seen multiple flashes of lightning, thunder inaudible over the scraping of sheet metal and hammering wind and rain #typhoon #Krathon near Kaohsiung in #Taiwan pic.twitter.com/1Z1SkVKsQ7 — James Reynolds （@EarthUncutTV） October 3, 2024

Tree just came crashing down right across the street in a strong gust of wind from #typhoon #krathon south of Kaohsiung #Taiwan pic.twitter.com/SPXvJOoBOW — James Reynolds （@EarthUncutTV） October 3, 2024

Conditions in downtown Kaohsiung were atrocious earlier. Had to punch through the northern eyewall, to start trek back to Taipei to make my flight tonight. Would never normally do this but #typhoon #krathon has been a usual storm… pic.twitter.com/ellMkZIL9q — James Reynolds （@EarthUncutTV） October 3, 2024

雷諾斯目睹高雄街頭一處大型路樹被連根拔起。（圖擷取自@James Reynolds 社群平台「X」）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法