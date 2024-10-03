為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

首頁　>　高雄市

颱風山陀兒襲台 英美2追風者目睹「強風肆虐高雄」即時畫面

以拍攝極端天氣影片為職業的英國追風者雷諾斯（James Reynolds）日前提前駐守高雄，並拍攝到山陀兒帶來的狂風豪雨。（圖擷取自@James Reynolds 社群平台「X」）

以拍攝極端天氣影片為職業的英國追風者雷諾斯（James Reynolds）日前提前駐守高雄，並拍攝到山陀兒帶來的狂風豪雨。（圖擷取自@James Reynolds 社群平台「X」）

2024/10/03 19:24

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕山陀兒颱風今（3）日中午登陸高雄小港，強烈風雨也對當地帶來嚴重風雨災情。以拍攝極端天氣影片為職業的英國追風者雷諾斯（James Reynolds）與美國追風者莫格曼（Josh Morgerman），日前提前駐守高雄，並雙雙拍攝到山陀兒帶來的狂風豪雨，2人將即時影像上傳至社群平台「X」（前推特），吸引上萬人次觀看。

據悉，雷諾斯搶在山陀兒颱風登陸前，就在9月底抵達高雄，並陸續發布他拍攝山陀兒對當地帶來的影響。從雷諾斯發布的多部影片顯示，他起初先是說明颱風速度緩慢，直到10月3日上午，隨著颱風距離台灣越來越近，高雄海邊出現猛烈大浪，風速也逐漸增強。

不僅如此，雷諾斯還拍攝到高雄街頭一處大型路樹被連根拔起、紅毛港文化園區的標示牌也大幅傾斜，以及他在一間加油站目睹室外雷聲大作、金屬物品被強風吹得東倒西歪的混亂畫面。雷諾斯稱，隨著颱風中心開始影響台灣，讓他所在的高雄市天氣狀況變得越來越差。

另一名追風者莫格曼，則是前往高雄旗津拍攝強風暴雨。莫格曼在文中直言，山陀兒帶來的毀滅性狂風，讓他認為山陀兒是個奇怪的風暴，感覺上比美國4級颶風海倫（HELENE）更加強烈，更強調山陀兒絕對不是普通的1級颶風等級，因為自己從未經歷過這種等級的1級颶風，

雷諾斯目睹高雄街頭一處大型路樹被連根拔起。（圖擷取自@James Reynolds 社群平台「X」）

雷諾斯目睹高雄街頭一處大型路樹被連根拔起。（圖擷取自@James Reynolds 社群平台「X」）

