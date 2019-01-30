《中英對照讀新聞》China-backed hydro dam threatens world’s rarest orangutan 中國資助興建的水壩威脅全球最稀有猩猩的生存

2019-01-30

◎魏國金

A billion-dollar hydroelectric dam development in Indonesia that threatens the habitat of the world’s rarest great ape has sparked fresh concerns about the impact of China’s globe-spanning infrastructure drive.

一項斥資10億美元、威脅全球最稀有大猩猩棲地的印尼水力發電水壩開發案，令世人對中國遍及全球的基礎建設計畫的衝擊產生新的疑慮。

The site of the dam in the Batang Toru rainforest on Sumatra island is the only known habitat of the Tapanuli orangutan, a newly discovered species that numbers about 800 individuals in total.

坐落於蘇門答臘巴丹托魯雨林的水壩，是新近發現、總數約800頭的塔巴努里猩猩已知的唯一棲地。

The $1.6 billion project, which is expected to be operational by 2022, will cut through the heart of the critically endangered animal’s habitat, which is also home to agile gibbons, siamangs and Sumatran tigers.

這項預計2022年運轉、斥資16億美元的建壩計畫，將貫穿這種極度瀕危動物的棲地核心，當地也是黑手長臂猿、合趾猿以及蘇門答臘虎的棲地。

Indonesian firm PT North Sumatra Hydro Energy is building the power plant with backing from Sinosure, a Chinese state-owned enterprise (SOE) that insures overseas investment projects, and the Bank of China. Chinese SOE Sinohydro has been awarded the design and construction contract for the project.

印尼公司「PT北蘇門答臘水力資源」在提供海外投資計畫保險的中國國有企業（SOE）「中國出口信用保險公司」，以及中國銀行的資助下，正在興建這座發電廠。中國國企「中國水電」則獲得該計畫的設計與營建合約。

But the Chinese-backed project has sparked fierce resistance from conservationists, who say the potential environmental risk has already seen the World Bank Group shy away from involvement.

然而，這項中資計畫引發保育人士強烈抵制；他們表示，潛在的環境風險已讓「世界銀行集團」（WBG）不願參與該案。

新聞辭典

cut through：動詞片語，穿越、克服、繞過。例句：It is not easy to cut through fake news and get to the truth.（克服假新聞，取得真相並不容易。）

resistance：名詞，抵制、抵抗。例句：The bank clerk made no resistance to the robbers.（銀行職員對搶匪未做抵抗。）

shy away from：動詞片語，迴避、退縮。例句：She’s never shied away from saying what she believes in.（她從不迴避說出她的信念。）

還想看更多新聞嗎？歡迎下載自由時報APP，現在看新聞還能抽獎，共7萬個中獎機會等著你：

iOS載點 https://goo.gl/Gc70RZ

Android載點 https://goo.gl/VJf3lv

活動辦法： https://draw.ltn.com.tw/slot_v8/