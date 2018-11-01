《中英對照讀新聞》Frontline pizza: Ukrainian veterans feed soldiers in hotspots 前線披薩：烏克蘭退伍軍人送食物給戰區士兵

2018-11-01

◎孫宇青

As the war between Kiev government and separatists goes on in Ukraine’s east, some veterans are risking their lives by going back to the frontline to bring pizza to those still in the trenches.

基輔當局與分離主義者在烏克蘭東部持續對戰之際，幾位退伍軍人冒著生命危險，返回前線為仍在戰壕中的同胞送披薩。

"Eat it up quickly, while it’s hot and they’re not shooting," says the bullet-proof-vested Aleksey Kachko, opening a box of pizza in front of a group of surprised soldiers.

穿著防彈背心的阿雷克塞‧卡奇科，在一群驚訝不已的士兵面前，打開一盒披薩並說道：「趁著他們還沒開火，快點趁熱吃一吃。」

"This is for us?" the soldiers ask in amazement, smiling. "The enemies are less than 80 meters from here. I reckon they can smell our pizza and their mouths are watering," Kachko says.

詫異的士兵們揚起笑容問：「這是給我們的？」卡奇科說：「敵軍就在不到80公尺外，我猜他們聞得到我們的披薩，而且口水流個不停。」

Kachko, 23, previously fought in the Azov volunteer battalion and his partner in the deliveries, Bogdan Chaban, is also a 23-year-old former volunteer fighter. Now they manage a pizzeria called Pizza Veterano in Mariupol.

23歲的卡奇科之前在阿佐夫志願役軍營服役，他的外送拍檔柏戈丹‧查班跟他一樣23歲，也曾是一名志願役戰士。現在，他們倆合力在馬里烏波爾市經營一家名為「老兵披薩」的餐館。

Opened in May, the pizzeria employs mostly veterans and people who have fled the war.

這家披薩店5月開幕，聘僱的多半是退伍軍人及逃離戰亂的民眾。

新聞辭典

trench：名詞，溝渠；戰壕。例句：They hid in the trenches to avoid the gunfire.（他們藏身戰壕以躲避砲火。）

battalion：名詞，軍營；團隊。例句：A bombardment lasting a week has destroyed the first battalion.（持續一週的砲擊摧毀了第一營。）

reckon：動詞，估計；猜想。例句：I reckon the war is going to end in less than a month.（我猜戰爭不到一個月就會結束。）