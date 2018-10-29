中英對照讀新聞─Will the gig economy replace the job for life? 零工經濟將取代終身職業？

2018-10-29

◎劉宜庭

The UK’s gig economy is booming, with more people than ever before choosing to work for themselves. According to statistics released last year, one in seven UK workers which equates to a record-high of 4.8 million people are now enjoying the freedom of being self-employed. Research has also suggested that just 6 per cent of workers do the traditional hours of 9am to 5pm.

英國的零工經濟正在蓬勃發展，選擇為自己工作的人比起過往任何時期還要多。根據去年的統計，每7名英國勞工中就有1人擁抱零工經濟，相當於480萬人正享有自僱者的自由，創下歷史新高。研究也顯示，僅有6％英國勞工從事朝九晚五的傳統工作。

From a Workr Group survey of 150 UK-based contractors, freelancers and temporary workers, the most popular reason for 48 per cent of respondents for adopting a more flexible lifestyle was the prospect of having more disposable income. It’ll come as no surprise to learn that for almost half of respondents （45 per cent）, the second most popular reason was an improved work-life balance. Reduced stress was also a key reason for over a third（36 per cent）of respondents.

（英國自由工作者支持機構）「勞動人團體」訪談150名英國契約工、自由工作者、臨時工的一項調查顯示，48％受訪者選擇此類更靈活的生活型態的最夯原因，是預期能擁有更多可支配收入。不讓人意外地，有將近半數（45％）受訪者回答的第二大理由，是改善工作與生活的平衡。減輕壓力也是其中一個重要因素，超過3分之1（36％）的受訪者表示。

However, there are downsides too, as 37 per cent of respondents admitted they found life as contractor more financially risky, with 40 per cent claiming they dislike the uncertainty of not knowing where their next assignment is coming from.

然而，擁抱零工經濟也有缺點，37％受訪者坦承，契約工面臨更大的經濟風險；40％受訪者聲稱，他們不喜歡不知道下一項委託從何而來的不確定性。

新聞辭典

gig economy：名詞，零工經濟。例句：The global gig economy is a rapidly increasing trend and is here to stay, largely due to technological advances around the world.（全球零工經濟成為歷久不衰、迅速增長的趨勢，主要源自全球科技進步。）

contractor：名詞，契約工、承包商。例句：Using contractors is a no brainer for many businesses.（許多企業不必費神思考即可聘僱契約工。）

freelancer：名詞，自由工作者。例句：As a freelancer you are often on your own.（自由工作者經常獨自一人作業。）