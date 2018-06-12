《中英對照讀新聞》Duterte condemned for kissing a young woman杜特蒂親吻年輕女性遭到譴責

2018-06-12

◎陳正健

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has drawn criticism for kissing an overseas Filipina worker on the lips during a live event in South Korea.

菲律賓總統杜特蒂在南韓的現場活動中，親吻一名菲國海外女性勞工的嘴唇，招致批評。

Duterte was speaking to a crowd in Seoul when he called the woman on stage then convinced her to kiss him. The scene drew cheers from the crowd, mostly made of up other Philippine workers. He said："You have to pay me with a kiss. Are you ready for kissing?"

杜特蒂當時在首爾對群眾發表演說，他要求該名女性上台，接著說服她對他獻吻。此景引起群眾歡呼，多數是菲國勞工。他表示：「妳必須親我做為報酬。妳準備好要接吻了嗎？」

After the embrace, Duterte is said to have told the audience it was "just a gimmick to make the people happy". But it was described as "disgusting theatrics of a misogynist president" by Philippines rights group Gabriela. The woman later said that there was "no malice" in the kiss.

在擁抱之後，杜特蒂據稱告訴觀眾，這「只是讓人開心的噱頭而已」。然而，菲國人權團體「嘉布瑞拉」形容此舉為「仇女總統的噁心舞台效果」。該名女性稍後表示，那次接吻「沒有惡意」。

Duterte has not been shy to admit his fondness for beautiful women. He defended his "style" of kissing women, saying he has probably kissed a "thousand ladies" on the lips in his career as a politician.

杜特蒂從不羞於承認他對美麗女性的喜好。他為自己親吻女性的「風格」辯護時說道，他在政治人物生涯期間，可能已親吻過「千名女士」的嘴唇。

新聞辭典

Filipina：名詞，菲律賓女性。例句：A Filipina college student was found dead in her dorm.（一名菲律賓女大學生被發現陳屍宿舍。）

theatrics：名詞，戲劇演出，舞台效果。例句：We need to cut out the unnecessary theatrics.（我們必須移除不必要的舞台效果。）

gimmick：名詞，花招，噱頭。例句：It is just a public relations gimmick.（這不過是個公關噱頭。）