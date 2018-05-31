《中英對照讀新聞》Iran acid attack victims find new identity in art 伊朗潑酸受害者在藝術中找到新身分

2018-05-31

◎孫宇青

Massoumeh Attaie does not want to be defined only by the evil that drove her father-in-law to blind her with acid in her face. She wants to be known as an artist.

瑪索梅．阿堤被公公朝臉上潑酸而失明，但她不想只因為曾遭到邪惡對待，而被人們記住。她想成為一名藝術家。

Eight years ago, the 35-year-old Iranian was left permanently disfigured, only because she had sought a divorce.

8年前，這名35歲的伊朗婦女永久性毀容，只因為她提出離婚。

She never got justice under Iran’s Islamic law. And in the end, the family threatened that the same punishment would befall her son if she pressed charges.

由於伊朗厲行伊斯蘭教律法，她從未獲得平反。最後，夫家還威脅，若她提出告訴，她的兒子將遭到相同懲罰。

"I chose my son over justice," she said － a terrible choice she says she has put behind her and refuses to let crush her spirit.

她說：「我選擇了兒子，而非正義。」但她也說，她已放下這個令人痛心疾首的決定，拒絕因為這個決定而精神崩潰。

Recently, she joined a group of other victims of acid attacks presenting their work at a gallery in Tehran to raise awareness and money. Attaie makes pottery, sculpted bowls and statuettes.

最近，她參加一個由其他潑酸受害者組成的團體，一起在德黑蘭一家藝廊展出作品，以提升社會關注及募款。阿堤創作陶器，雕刻碗盆和雕塑品。

She now lives in Tehran with her 12-year-old son, having fled her family, gives art classes to other blind people and proudly says she is "totally independent".

逃家後，她現在與12歲的兒子住在德黑蘭，為其他失明者上藝術課。她自豪地說，自己已「完全獨立」。

新聞辭典

acid：名詞，酸類。例句：Beware of holding the crates in which acids are stored.（這些木箱貯存酸類物質，必須小心拿取。）

disfigure：動詞，損傷面容。例句：She got disfigured by the burns in the accident.（她因為在這場意外中燒傷而毀容。）

crush：動詞，壓碎；摧毀。例句：The President’s desire to be re-elected was crushed.（總統尋求連任的希望破滅了。）