瀕危紅毛猩猩躲樹後照片 奪國家地理年度大獎

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕新加坡1名攝影師在世界各地11000多份的作品中，以1張紅毛猩猩藏身在樹後的照片脫穎而出，奪得國家地理雜誌（National Geographic）年度攝影師獎，也贏得獎金7500美元（約22萬5428新台幣）。
綜合媒體報導，這張照片命名為「面對面在婆羅洲的河流」（Face To Face In A River In Borneo），1隻瀕臨絕種的紅毛猩猩在印尼，正在面臨棲息地危機。據估計，在100年前，印尼約有31萬5000隻野生紅毛猩猩，但今日婆羅州僅剩下不到5萬4000隻。
41歲的攝影師博陽（Jayaprakash Joghee Bojan）是在今年8月為拍攝以亞洲瀕臨絕種的靈長類動物的書籍配圖。他前往印尼的丹絨普廷國家公園（Tanjung Puting National Park），並在園內的塞科耶納河（Sekoyner River），貼近紅毛猩猩拍攝。博陽回憶拍攝當時，他踏進1.5公尺深的河川中，並躲在樹後，而紅毛猩猩也躲在另一顆樹後，並確認博陽是否還在拍攝。
獲獎的博陽指出，他非常興奮「能把焦點聚焦在紅毛猩猩」，因為牠們的棲息地有近6、7成因開發棕櫚油被破壞。評審們對這紅毛猩猩害羞躲樹照，在IG上讚嘆，「森林砍伐對牠們的棲息地影響，形成這淒美的景象」。
Photo by @Jayaprakash_bojan | After over 11,000 photo submissions from around the world, our panel of judges has named the 2017 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year! Jayaprakash Joghee Bojan of Singapore is this year's grand prize winner for his stunning shot of an enormous male orangutan, waist-deep in a river, shyly peeking from behind a tree. Our judges were impressed by how the poignant image spoke to the impact deforestation is having on the habitat of this critical endangered species. See all of this year's spectacular award-winning photos at natgeo.com/photocontest （link in profile）.