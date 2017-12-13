瀕危紅毛猩猩躲樹後照片 奪國家地理年度大獎

紅毛猩猩害羞躲樹後照，奪得國家地理雜誌的年度攝影師大獎。（圖擷自straitstimes）

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕新加坡1名攝影師在世界各地11000多份的作品中，以1張紅毛猩猩藏身在樹後的照片脫穎而出，奪得國家地理雜誌（National Geographic）年度攝影師獎，也贏得獎金7500美元（約22萬5428新台幣）。

綜合媒體報導，這張照片命名為「面對面在婆羅洲的河流」（Face To Face In A River In Borneo），1隻瀕臨絕種的紅毛猩猩在印尼，正在面臨棲息地危機。據估計，在100年前，印尼約有31萬5000隻野生紅毛猩猩，但今日婆羅州僅剩下不到5萬4000隻。

41歲的攝影師博陽（Jayaprakash Joghee Bojan）是在今年8月為拍攝以亞洲瀕臨絕種的靈長類動物的書籍配圖。他前往印尼的丹絨普廷國家公園（Tanjung Puting National Park），並在園內的塞科耶納河（Sekoyner River），貼近紅毛猩猩拍攝。博陽回憶拍攝當時，他踏進1.5公尺深的河川中，並躲在樹後，而紅毛猩猩也躲在另一顆樹後，並確認博陽是否還在拍攝。

獲獎的博陽指出，他非常興奮「能把焦點聚焦在紅毛猩猩」，因為牠們的棲息地有近6、7成因開發棕櫚油被破壞。評審們對這紅毛猩猩害羞躲樹照，在IG上讚嘆，「森林砍伐對牠們的棲息地影響，形成這淒美的景象」。

