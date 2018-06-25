《TAIPEI TIMES》 Air base to showcase jets featuring tiger paint job

2018-06-25 03:00

OPEN HOUSE EVENT: The jets would be available for viewing from 9am to 4pm, and foreigners who want to attend need to apply via mail before Saturday

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer, with CNA

The air force is to open Taitung’s Chihhang Air Base to the public on July 14, when visitors will be able to view three Northrop F-5E/F “Tiger II” jets featuring tiger-themed paint jobs, the Air Force Command Headquarters said on Saturday.

The base on Saturday conducted a flight with one of the jets, tail number 5395, for the benefit of warplane enthusiasts.

The paint job, comprised of tail art and low-visibility camouflage, pays tribute to the planes’ sobriquet, the command said.

The open house event, which is to take place from 9am to 4pm, is one of four planned events at the nation’s military bases, it said.

An event at the army’s infantry training base in Kaohsiung was rescheduled for July 28 due to poor weather, the command said.

The two remaining open house events, at Chiayi Air Base and Suao Naval Base, on Aug. 11 and Aug. 25 respectively, are to proceed as planned, it added.

Taiwanese nationals can enter areas at the air base by presenting their national identification card, it said.

Foreign nationals who want to visit the base should fill out and mail an application form to the post-office box Taitung 90333 before Saturday, it said.

Applications should include a photocopy of the passport’s identifying page showing name, nationality, sex, date of birth and passport number, the command said, adding that no on-the-spot applications would be accepted.

Foreign caretakers and foreign spouses, including those from China, should be ready to present identity documents and residency papers, it said, adding that they need to be accompanied by their employer or Taiwanese spouse during their visit.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES