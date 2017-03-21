《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 TSMC weighing fab site options
By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co （TSMC, 台積電） yesterday said it would not finalize the site for its most advanced chip factory until the first half of next year, but it was not excluding the US from consideration.
TSMC made the remarks after the Chinese-language Economic Daily News reported that the world’s biggest contract chipmaker has formally put the US on its shortlist of sites for a NT$50 billion （US$1.64 billion） fabrication plant, given a drawn-out environmental impact review and concerns about water and power supplies in Taiwan.
“We have not ruled out building a fab in the US. We are still evaluating,” TSMC spokesperson Elizabeth Sun （孫又文） said. “The final selection will be made in the first half of next year. It is too early to talk about locations right now.”
Sufficient water and electricity supplies, land and a rich talent pool are essential factors for a site, she said.
“I am not ruling it out, but I see a lot of sacrifices that we and our customers will have to make if we do that,” TSMC chairman Morris Chang （張忠謀） told investors in January when asked if TSMC would build a new fab in the US in the wake of US President Donald Trump’s “made in the US” policy.
Opening a plant in the US would mean a loss of Taiwan’s cluster effect, which has allowed the company to quickly resolve any problems, Chang said.
“Keep in mind that we earned our business in the United States, not by lowering labor costs in Taiwan. On the whole, our labor costs in Taiwan are not lower than the US. We earn our business by being good,” Chang said at the time.
Minister of Science and Technology Chen Liang-gee （陳良基） yesterday said Taiwan remained a priority for TSMC when making new investments.
TSMC has no plan to invest in a US fab, the ministry said after Chen talked to Chang on the telephone.
TSMC has applied to lease land to build a 3 nanometer （nm） or 5nm fab in Kaohsiung’s Lujhu District （路竹）, the ministry said in December last year, citing the chipmaker’s investment proposal.
Under the proposal, TSMC would start building the plant and ramping up production of 3nm chips in 2022.
However, the newspaper report said that time constraints might lead the company to choose the US instead because of time-consuming environmental impact reviews, poor air quality and the risk of unstable electricity supply in Taiwan.
Minister of Economic Affairs Lee Chih-kung （李世光） said his ministry would do its best to ensure the stable supply of electricity and water for TSMC to help keep the company’s investments in Taiwan.
“The semiconductor industry is very important to Taiwan’s economy. We will definitely help TSMC,” Lee told lawmakers at a meeting of the legislature’s Economics Committee.
Based on Taiwan Power Co’s （台電） 10-year power plant construction plan, it “should not” be a problem to supply sufficient electricity for a 3nm TSMC plant, Lee said.
Additional reporting by Lauly Li
新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES
看更多！請加入自由時報粉絲團
- 五月天「人生號宇宙戰艦」亮相 揪五迷作伙加班
- 偷爬南3段失溫領隊 山友︰她很像拐少女「白凜」
- 梅克爾：消除自由貿易歧見 G7是個好機會
- 中壢大時鐘市場再傳火警 周邊店家怕怕
- 新北再提樹林鐵路立體化 盼中央補助
- 出院銜接長照少人用 衛福部：半年增4倍涵蓋率
- 李建軒苦戀疑成小王 星媽淚崩
- 楊一展挺8塊肌 加強下半身
- 南庄苗21線 大石恐墜沒人理
- （影音）「空降部隊」踩五月天場 蕭敬騰竟敢打斷阿信說話
- 中職》Lamigo戰袍改款 滾金邊顯霸氣
- 警突按喇叭 嚇聊天路人
- 香港民間公投選特首 曾俊華擁近6萬票「當選」
- 「國民營養法」草案預告 連鎖餐飲業須標示熱量
- 女店長偷包 被自家監視器洩底
- 〈熱門族群〉食品股財報佳 股價漲不停
- 金來沅《叛獄無間》慘遭霸凌 卻頻喊「再來一次」
- IRONMAN鐵人3項 外籍好手封王稱后
- 騎機車未打方向燈 遇警盤查竟亮出武士刀
- 流鶯殺手出獄打老翁 檢不輕饒
- 西非迦納瀑布意外 至少20人慘被斷木砸死
- 席琳娜斷社群上癮症 人氣王勇刪IG
- 《愛肝加油站》脂肪肝雖不痛不癢 仍會影響肝臟健康
- 超微控聯發科侵權 美貿委會啟動調查
- 〈異同OPEN講〉同婚法 請理性溝通
- 《華府觀察》第四公報的風浪
- 童軍「老爹」張政漢 餘生奉獻尖石
- VOLVO汽車第1款量產純電車款 2019年上市
- 諾羅肆虐 高雄開學1個月14件群聚感染
- 去年軍購匯損4.7億 可買5輛雲豹甲車
- 新竹轉運站 打造「公共藝術」風雨走廊
- 老闆娘打傷外勞 公司出面和解 還是被起訴
- 新聞辭典：「斬雞頭」
- 原學甲代表會議事廳活化 藝文展示館週五開館
- 民雄廣播電台前2車對撞 1人重傷送醫急救中
- 鐵血德意志跑車-1
- 民進黨前黨工李明哲 傳入境中國失聯逾34小時
- 汪小菲和方念華講話「軟綿綿」 不要讓大S聽到！
- 竹崎親水公園 黃花風鈴木好美
- 細嘴鷗小檔案
標題：《TAIPEI TIMES 焦點》 TSMC weighing fab site options
如果要寄多個email，請用「;」分開，最多10個email